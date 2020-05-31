Whoooaaa duuuuude: Why do we stretch words in tweets and texts?

On Twitter, when a simple say ah I will not, there is always hahaha, haaaahaaaa, or even hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha, indicating that you have just read the most fun you've ever seen. (Or that you are a sarcastic talking raccoon). They are known as extensible or elongated words, and now researchers at the University of Vermont have discovered just how pervasive they are on Twitter, uncovering fascinating patterns in their use.

Stretch ability is a powerful linguistic device that visually pierces a written word, imparting a wide range of emotions. That goes for him gooooooaaaaaaal from a soccer announcer, an exasperated teenager finallyaaaaand a surfer Awesome. AND booooyAre they popular on Twitter? Writing in the newspaper today Plus one, The researchers detail how they analyzed 100 billion tweets, mapping how often these words are stretched and how long they stretch.haha versus hahahaha, for example.

To consider type and its many formulations. "That can transmit basically anything, like‘Duuuuude, that's horrible."Says University of Vermont applied mathematician Peter Sheridan Dodds, one of the study's co-authors. Furthermore,"Kind! "It's different." It could be emotion; it could be joy, "says Dodds.

But not everyone is disappointed with the use of exclamation points to emphasize or excite, including his own. "I hate using exclamation marks because they just don't fit my personality," I say to Dodds and his co-author, Chris Danforth, also an applied mathematician at the University of Vermont. But I do say words: "I recently found myself texting friends or texting coworkers doing thaaanks with three Aces, to signify some kind of emotion and appreciation without having to use a stupid exclamation point. "

"Only three?" Danforth asks. "That is moderation. Because two would not work. Two is like this person does not know how to spell. They have made a mistake. "

All right, soooooooo as always, we always use extendable words to convey additional meaning: sadness, anger, excitement. And that can be particularly powerful on a platform like Twitter, whose inherent brevity doesn't exactly encourage nuanced communication. Those extra letters add some oomph to a short message, making it more eye-catching. "You are taking what we might think of as dictionary text and making it visual," says Danforth. "You can't ignore it when you see 20 like in a row."

To quantify this, Dodds, Danforth, and the paper's lead author, University of Vermont computer linguist Tyler Gray, randomly selected 10 percent of all tweets sent between 2008 and 2016, about 100 billion in total. . (They have an agreement with Twitter to obtain this data). Gray wrote a program that searched the data for stretched words, specifically looking for repeated letters.

First, they wanted to quantify which letters were repeated and how often. Take it gooooaaaaal for example. The show "sees a G, and then sees an O," says Dodds. Also has the Ace and Ls. Even if you only count one G, you will see that the rest of the letters are highly repetitive, maybe there are 20 Os and 20 Ace. "So this seems like a candidate for an elastic word," Dodds continues.

The system represents these elastic candidates with simple notation. If the G and the L in gooooaaaal do not repeat, the formula will look like g (o) (a) l. GggooooaaaallllOn the other hand, it would look like (g) (o) (a) (l), because each letter is repeated.

This quantifies what researchers call the "balance,quot; of a stretchable word. Goooooaaaalit is not very balanced, because the four different letters repeat at different rates. HahahaOn the other hand, it is highly balanced, because H and A are repeated with the same frequency. JaaaaaHowever, it is not balanced.

The researchers were then able to visualize the average number of repetitions per character, as in the graph above. With the various extended spellings of the word objective On Twitter, the G repeats maybe once or twice. (Think of a soccer announcer yelling guh-guh-guh-guh-guh-oal and how fast they would be fired.) So, in this graph, you can see the number of characters as vertical axis and the repetition of specific characters as horizontal axis. Moving from the top of the graph down, the word stretches. But if you look at G, its frequency doesn't increase much as the word gets longer. You can see that the O's, A's, and L's, on the other hand, are repeated more as the word is extended.

This is because the G sound is explosive, a consonant that is pronounced by stopping the flow of air in the mouth. You can't drag it like you can aaaaah or ooooh. So, in the case of the word goal, it is the vowels that lengthen, and tend to lengthen each other. "What we didn't know beforehand is that those lines are pretty linear," says Dodds. "So if it's 140 characters or 80 characters, the balance of O, A, and L is more or less the same." Which is in line with the classic football announcer cry of "Gooooooaaaaaaaaalllllll"- it is light for the Gs and heavy for the rest of the word.

Now consider say ah. Bored, meaningless, but stretchable in a galaxy of different shapes, visualized in the image above, call it the Tree of Laughter. That H at the top is where anyone tweeted. "say ah " Starts Branching to the left is what happens if the tweeter for some reason adds another H instead of an A. Some tweeters eventually add an A to do haha, forking to the right, but to the left you can see what happens if they keep adding Hs at the beginning.

Going back to the top of the image, if we move to the right from the initial H, the tweeters add an A to start making LOL instead of hhhhaaaa. This is the most popular path, so the bars connecting the letters here are thicker. Go from say ah to haFor example, it is more popular than going from say ah to haa. The predominant path, as we might expect, is a pleasant, clean and highly balanced place. ha ha ha ha ha ha. The aberrant Hahaha or Hahaha It is probably just the wrong type.