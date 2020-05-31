White celebrities making bad art about the George Floyd edition

Screenshot: Instagram Screenshot: Instagram

Man, I really thought that the dean of NYU Tisch who responded to student demands for tuition payment by turning to R.E.M. about Zoom had the worst performing dance in Covid-19 pandemic in the bag, but I think Heather Morris I could have pulled the prize out from under her.

the Joy alum bar former backup dancer "Single Ladies" He shared a video of an original dance piece on his Instagram this weekend, titled the piece "George Floyd" after the Minnesota man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police on Monday sparked protests across the country. against police brutality.

It may not be Mrs. Dance Critic, but this piece, which starts with Morris looking directly at the camera for over half a minute with tears in his eyes, is pretty bad, right? I mean, everything I get hence Floyd's death and the resulting discomfort makes Morris feel bad. Surely, one of the last things what we need now is white artists doing art about how violence against blacks makes whites feel.

Morris is not the only white celebrity trying to creatively capitalize on protests right now for truly disoriented ends.. During his United at Home live stream to raise funds on Saturday, David Guetta debuted "a special record" dedicated to Floyd "This album is in honor of George Floyd," he said the french dj, who then made an empty and hazy calls for "more unity" and other nonsense platitutdes. "He screams at his family," Guetta concluded.

Now with a 10% discount, our custom neck gaiters can double as a headband and …

Instead of making bad art about your feelings, maybe celebrities like Morris and Guetta could put their creative abilities to better use and organize something more directly, metershocking in the middle – maybe like what visual artists Juliana Huxtable and Hannah Black to have done with tthe Covid-19 Bailout Fundraiser, which mobilized New YorkThe artist community to increase tens of thousands of dollars to rescue people from covid infested prisons in the last weeks.

Just a thought!

If the organization is not their specialty, celebrities can always simply use their vast wealth to support people on the ground that do know what they're doing.

Chrissy Teigen, for example, has promised to donate $ 200,000 to rescue funds across the country to help get the protesters who were arrested in national uprisings out of jail as soon as possible.

In one word? Love! More of this please!