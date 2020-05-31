Which marriage boot camp couples are still together?

The secret about Boot Camp of marriage that is to say, there is no training ground nor do you have to get married.
Similar to how you can divorce or separate and still be a real housewife, the TV series WE, which premiered seven years ago, soon discovered that married couples shouldn't be having so much fun, so seriously (or a little lazily) ) Dating duos should have the opportunity to all live together and speak to counselors as well.
The "boot camp,quot; refers to the range of activities and discussions that take place over the course of 10 days of filming, leading to non-stop drama, lots of tears, a good deal of screaming, and some hypnotically entertaining television.
And it often helps in any way, because couples tend to find out fairly quickly in the light of reflectors if they want to continue after the cameras stop working.
Boot Camp of marriage started as a spin-off of Bridezillas, another WE television series whose title is self-explanatory, to check how the five couples were after exchanging votes.
That format lasted two seasons, after which they opened the doors to all reality stars and then came Lovers and liars, Hip-Hop Edition and Family Edition.
Dozens of two people have played the game over the course of 16 and counting seasons, the most recent (an edition of new secrets of past couples) ran from February to April. So before anyone's status changes, check with a group of former participants here:
Danni and Marlon Starr
Show status: Married
Actual state: Divorced
Washington D.C. radio presenter Danni Epps acknowledged in 2011 that there was "nothing nice,quot; about his bow in Bridezillas, but she made it to the altar anyway. Unfortunately, she and her husband Marlon were having problems when they appeared on Boot Camp of marriage in 2013 and although they welcomed their second daughter later, they only stayed married for another year.
"Boot Camp of marriage changed my life ", Starr, author of the book Empathy and Eyebrows: A Survivor's Stories on Reviving Your Spirit After Crushing Soul Storms, saying Essence in 2017. "He gave me permission to forgive my father and me and get divorced."
Danni reiterated: "I did it Boot Camp of marriage because I really wanted it to work. Even though my marriage ended, it was 100 percent worth it. "
Melissa and Chris Moore
Show status: Married
Actual state: Married
It is also part of the show's first pioneering season after it was turned on. BridezillasThe Moores live in Las Vegas and had the third child (each has a previous relationship) that they had planned to test when they appeared on the show.
Jennifer "JWoww,quot; Farley and Roger Mathews
Show status: Committed
Actual state: Divorced
They met and started dating while Farley starred Jersey Shore. They made the first season of Boot Camp of marriage: reality starsWelcome daughter Meilani in July 2014, she married in October 2015 and had a child Greyson in May 2016. JWoww filed for divorce in September 2018.
Traci Braxton and Kevin Surratt
Show status: Married
Actual state: Married
The singer and sister of Toni and Tamar braxton who previously appeared on Braxton Family Values She headed to Boot Camp with her lifelong husband in 2013. The couple, married since 1996, are now grandparents, and sat down for an interview in May 2020 at the Dealing with the Crown podcast for a couples edition.
Slade Smiley and Gretchen Rossi
Show status: Committed
Actual state: Committed
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum have been engaged since she they proposed in 2013 and celebrated 11 years together in February 2020. They are also proud parents of a daughter, Skylar Gray, who was born in July 2019 after Gretchen underwent multiple rounds of IVF.
Ryan and Trista Sutter
Show status: Married
Actual state: Married
The couple that dates back to the first season. the Bachelorette partyand the franchise's first televised wedding – they renewed their vows in 2013 and celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in December 2019. The Vail, Colorado-based family also includes a son. Max and daughter Blakesley.
Spencer and Heidi Pratt
Show status: Married
Actual state: Married
The iconic alums of The hills and I'm a celebrity … get me out of here! married in 2008 and welcomed son Gunner in October 2017. They renewed their vows in December 2018, which was a sweet ending for The hills: new beginnings.
Rachel Foulger and Tyson Apostol
Show status: Dating, then engaged
Actual state: Married
Apostol asked the question during the season finale and they married in February 2015, with a partner Survivor alum Stephen Fishbach officiating his ceremony in Provo, Utah. They have two daughters
Reid and Aviva Drescher
Show status: married
Current status: married
The parents of two, plus one child each from the previous relationships, survived two seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City and Boot Camp of marriage, who appeared to face the pressures of social media fame coming from his wife throwing her prosthetic leg on the table during an argument.
Aubrey O & # 39; Day and Travis Garland
Show status: Dated
Actual state: Not together
the Danity Kane singer made her first appearance on the show with the boy band leader NLT, who he was with from time to time before finally separating in June 2015.
Mike "The Situation,quot; Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce
Show status: Dated
Actual state: Married
College boyfriends reconnected in 2012 after taking a long break from theirJersey Shore Romance. After working through your addiction and other problems in Boot Camp of marriage, the couple got engaged and then married at a wedding shown in Family vacation on the Jersey shore. The couple resisted Mike's trip to prison in 2019 to meet the tax evasion time and say they are ready to start a family.
Tami Roman and Reggie Youngblood
Show status: Dated
Actual state: Married
Romana, from The real world and Basketball Wives Fame, he's been with the former soccer player since 2013 and they quietly married in August 2018. They kept their wedding a secret for a year, but they caught fans on their way to the altar in the special. Tami Ever After.
Youngblood, who starred in the University of Miami hurricane offensive lineman, told 247 Sports in 2016 that he never saw himself going the route of reality shows, but it was working. "I'm more of a laid back person, but my girl is on TV and sometimes she needs me for certain scenes and so on, so I'm going to do that with her. We also did the Boot Camp of marriage "That was my first time on television and it was strange," he recalled. "The first four or five days I thought, 'Man, what the hell am I doing?' You know what I mean, but I calmed down and got into it. I just said, 'Okay.' Let me calm down and be myself. But it's a blessing. It's a good platform and it also opened doors to other things. "
Roman has two daughters, Lyric and Jazz, from his first marriage to the NBA star. Kenny Anderson. She opened up to Keyshia Cole in Fox soul in February 2020 about having multiple miscarriages in her efforts to have another child and said she was considering surrogacy.
Jeff Shroeder and Jordan Lloyd
Show status: Committed
Actual state: Married
They met in the eleventh season of Older brother in 2009 and finally realized that they were meant to be. They also competed in the travel training camp known as the An incredible race and they both got married and welcomed their son Lawson in 2016. Son Layton followed in 2018.
Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett
Show status: Married
Actual state: Divorced
the Girls next door alum and the retired NFL player were married for nine years after their Boot Camp of marriage appearance, but their relationship ended in late 2018 after a cheating scandal and an emotional roller coaster. Their divorce was finalized in February 2019 and they are sharing custody of their son. Hank IV and daughter Alijah.
June "Mama June,quot; Shannon and Mike "Sugar Bear,quot; Thompson
Show status: Pulling away
Actual state: Separated
the Here comes Honey Boo Boo the stars considered themselves married, although they never actually made it official. They had been together for about a year when daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo,quot; Thompson They were born in 2005 and got engaged in 2012, but they broke up in 2014. They broke up when they appeared in Boot Camp of marriage, Sugar Bear confessed on the show that he had been unfaithful, and is now married to Jennifer Lamb Thompson.
Sean and Catherine Lowe
Show status: Married
Actual state: Married
Lowe wisely chose at the end of season 17 of The Bachelor. These two got married in 2014, televising their wedding on ABC. Since it appeared in Boot Camp of marriage to shore up their relationship, they welcomed son Samuel in 2016 son Isaias in 2018 and daughter Missing in action in December 2019.
Tara Reid and Dean May
Show status: Faking it
Actual state: friends
The counselors suspected that something was wrong with the american foot Star and the promoter of the club, whom he had known for years but had no relationship when they appeared in Boot Camp of marriage.
"I did it for you because you said, 'I just want to make a little money and I wouldn't mind fame'," the cameras surprised her by saying, and untangling her scheme provided an exciting plot point.
Lisa D & # 39; Amato and Adam Friedman
Show status: Married
Actual state: Married
the America's Next Star Model winner (and oldest) ANTM winner at age 30) married her entrepreneurial husband in 2012, had her first child, Daxel, in 2013 and then broadcast live the birth of their second child, Venice, in 2016.
Michelle Money and Cody Sattler
Show status: Dated
Actual state: Not together
its Bachelor in Paradisefull of romance burned during Boot Camp of marriage, which ended with Sattler accusing Money of not wanting to be with him, to which she replied: "You are right, I am not." They were separated forever shortly after.
"I really wish him all the happiness in the world," said Money. We weekly in June 2016. "But I don't really see us having a future together." By then she was dating a golfer Mike Weir and they are still together
Lately, though, Money's focus has been on her daughter. Brielle, who was hospitalized for three weeks after a skate accident in March. Fortunately, the teen is back home and on the road to recovery with "a whole new perspective on life," according to his mother.
Margeaux Simms, Nikko London and Merika Palmiste
Show status: Complicated
Actual state: Probably still complicated
She and margeaux Driving test mate London had been married since 2007, but no one really knew until 2014, and then in 2015 the Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta The personality revealed that he was dating Palmiste, a model from Estonia. So naturally everyone went to Boot Camp of marriage in 2016
In Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta In 2017, London asked Margeaux if he wanted a divorce and replied, "I feel like we're fighting reality … Obviously I love you, I'm always going to love you, but we don't screw each other the same way." . We have to move on, you know? "
But no one has reported on the divorce of these two.
Tanner and Jade Tolbert
Show status: Married
Actual state: Married
the Bachelor in Paradise The couple fell in love in the show's second season and were married in 2016. They welcomed their daughter. Emerson in August 2017 and son Streams It came via fast delivery in your closet (thankfully) in the master bedroom in July 2019.
Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum
Show status: Married
Actual state: Married
The couple fell in love with High school in 2011, she married in 2012 and they are the parents of a child Ford and daughter Essex. Having come out of training camp stronger than ever, they renewed their vows in 2018.
Amy Duggar and Dillon King
Show status: Married
Actual state: Married
Cousin amy's 19 children and counting she married her partner in 2015 and they welcomed their son Daxton in October 2019.
Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin
Show status: Divorce
Actual state: Divorced
the Teenage mother the stars married in 2012 when Kailyn was pregnant with her son Lincoln but the divorce process started in 2015, it actually continues Boot Camp of marriage learn to be better parents. Kailyn is also the mother of a child Isaac from a previous relationship, after separating from Javi she welcomed her third child, Lux, With friend Chris Lopez. She is currently pregnant with baby number 4.
Aubrey O & # 39; Day and Pauly D
Show status: Dated
Actual state: Not together
This pair started dating in late 2015 when they met in Famous bachelor and we were together once in a while for three years. They finally parted ways when Pauly D decided he wasn't ready for marriage, while O & # 39; Day wanted to take the next step.
Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried
Show status: Married
Actual state: Married
Season nine of High school ended with lovebirds committing. They married in 2015 and had their first child, son Asher, One year later. As new parents, the couple decided to return to television to work on their communication skills and welcomed their second child, Zander Cruz, in January 2019.
Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera
Show status: Married
Actual state: Married
The rapper and his wife since 2014 remain strong and he is the father of their daughter. Charlie from a previous relationship.
Soulja Boy and Nia Riley
Show status: at exits
Current status: not together
Their intermittent relationship couldn't even last 10 days Boot Camp of marriage without being visibly tumultuous, and when asked about how Soulja Boy was physically getting hard on her on the show, she said it was what it seemed.
"I would never fake any form of abusive relationship on television. I am not an actress," she tweeted. "I was angry because I was talking to him about how he talks to me and he tried to attack me, then I remembered that the cameras were there."
"I felt it wasn't that bad until it was time to film, and then I just went south," Riley said in 2019 in Van Lathan's. Red Pill Podcast. She has a daughter from a previous relationship.
Shani James and Cee-Lo Green
Show status: Committed
Actual state: Committed
Explaining why they decided to undergo such an experience, Shani told KTLA 5: "We do not consider ourselves to be subject, we actually consider that we are introducing ourselves to a new element in our relationship."
Sitting on The real Together in February 2020, Cee-Lo, who had been married before, explained that "they were in no hurry," hence their four-year engagement, but that they had found a best friend in Shani. "I know time is running, but he is being very, very patient. That is another of his strengths." Shani added: "I tell people, one thing that is really special about our bond is that we have turned our tradition into being non-traditional, and time is on our side … Some people get married right away and others get married. they take their time, and we are taking our time. "
Amber Portwood and Matt Baier
Show status: Committed
Actual state: Not together
This couple first went online via Twitter in 2014 and dated from time to time until Baier asked the question a year later. They were together for almost three and a half years, but finally they couldn't overcome their problems, and not even a trip to Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars 10 – Family Edition 2 with Amber's mother Tonya portwood helped. They parted forever in 2017 and Matt married, had a son and is now reported to be about to divorce.
Joseline Hernandez & Robin "DJ Ballistic Beats,quot; Ingouma
Show status: Dated
Actual state: Still together
After his years relationship with Stevie J finished the Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta Star tested her bond with Ballistic Beats pretty early, and they stick together after appearing on the show's most recent season.
Kurupt and Toni Calvert
Show status: Dated
Actual state: TBD
Season 17, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars 15 – Hip-Hop Edition 3 It is slated to premiere on July 2, 2020.
Talking it really helps, in any way that leads.