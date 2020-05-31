When is 'Madden 21' coming out? Release date leaked in promotional video

EA Sports accidentally revealed the release date of "Madden 21,quot; in a promotional video intended to provoke the next video game.

This is another unfortunate leak for EA Sports this offseason as Lamar Jackson accidentally revealed that he would be the cover man for this year's game. While that mistake was Jackson's fault, the latest lie is on EA Sports, which left too much information in its YouTube trailer.

In a video promoting the official reveal of "Madden 21,quot;, the description indicates that the game will be released on August 28.

The description technically reveals that you can play three days early by earning the MVP Edition, but using context clues you can determine when the worldwide release date is.

The official disclosure has been postponed by EA Sports. The company planned to provide much more detail on what to expect from "Madden 21," but said in a statement on May 31 that the video would be delayed due to continued protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"Tomorrow we were committed to celebrating Madden NFL 21 with you," the statement said, "but we are not going to do that now."

The statement did not say when we can expect more details, adding: "We will find another time to discuss soccer with you."

Release date of & # 39; Madden 21 & # 39;

MVP Edition: Tuesday August 25, 2020.

Tuesday August 25, 2020. Worldwide launch: Friday August 28, 2020.

This follows a similar formula that EA Sports released last year for "Madden 20." You can buy a different version of the game with some additional features and play a few days before. And if you have EA Access, Origin Access or Origin Access Premier, then you will be able to play "Madden 21,quot; on August 20, but only up to 10 hours of gameplay.

New features of & # 39; Madden 21 & # 39;

As we said earlier, the official reveal has been postponed, but in the YouTube description for the trailer, some details were released about what we could expect.

"Do your best in Madden NFL 21 with innovative game mechanics that offer advanced levels of control and inspire creativity on both sides of the ball. Feel in total control with the new Skill Stick ball carrier system, dominate the edge with new fast-pass movements, experience more realism in the open field with tackle improvements, and have more fun with user-controlled celebrations. "

The "Skill Stick Ball Carrier System,quot; sounds like a major new feature, and it will be interesting to see what it fully means once EA Sports plans its next reveal.