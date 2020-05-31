WGA West President Says Guild Meets Peaceful Protesters – Up News Info

WGA West President David A. Goodman said tonight that the union "stands behind those who peacefully protest the racist and extrajudicial killings of George Floyd and other blacks." Noting that "the police fired rubber bullets at peaceful protesters" yesterday near the guild offices in Los Angeles "while the President of the United States tweeted anger and outrage against his political opponents and the free press," Goodman said, "We must see the end of the institutional target. " supremacy and militarization of our police departments. "

"Remaining silent during this crisis is not an option," he said. "National outrage at intolerance, discrimination and injustice is the only way we will see real change."

The WGA East released a similar statement on Friday, saying: “Our union stands alongside those who have risen up in protest, from Minneapolis to New York and everywhere, to demand justice and accountability for Floyd, and for all others. lives. who have been robbed and buried by an unequal justice system. We cannot remain silent, and we want to be clear in our firm belief that black lives matter, and that injury to one is injury to all. "

Earlier today, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and National Executive Director David White said, “The murder of George Floyd is deeply emblematic of a corrosive inequality and injustice in the heart of the United States. As the protests spread across the country, it is not enough to condemn injustice. It is not enough to demand changes. We must recognize that racism lives in our culture and only we can change that. We must denounce injustice and fight the indignities that our fellow citizens face every day. We must be defenders and allies. We must be better than this.

"The ugly truth is that the murder of Mr. Floyd was one of many murders of black people over many years. Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, Michael Brown, Jr., Marsha P. Johnson, Emmett Till, and the The list continues painfully for centuries. It must end. Black lives matter. Our union will continue its efforts to dismantle racism and work to build a more just and equitable society for all. "