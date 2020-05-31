Western countries leave ISIS children in Syrian camps

BEIRUT, Lebanon – As some 900 children languish in fetid, disease-ridden detention camps in northeast Syria, the western states from which their parents come have insisted that they cannot retrieve them.
But last month, when a seven-year-old French girl was about to die if she did not receive urgent medical attention, France sent a medical jet and took her to Paris for treatment, leaving her mother, two brothers, and a twin. sister.
The repatriation of the girl, Taymia, was the rare exception, but it proves, according to rights advocates, that countries can get their children back when they want to.
"We have seen incredible toughness when it comes to the responses of governments like France that speak of human rights," said Letta Tayler, principal investigator against terrorism at Human Rights Watch. "If France could take a child, why couldn't it take the whole family?"
Human rights groups say leaving children in Syria threatens their mental and physical health and risks indoctrination with the ideology of the Islamic State, which is widely followed in the camps and could create a new generation of violent jihadists.
Children lack adequate education and medical care, and there is often a shortage of food and clean water. Infectious diseases are rampant and kill dozens of people a month. Coronavirus is increasingly feared, but no cases have been confirmed because no tests have been conducted, according to the International Crisis Group.
Some children have lived in the camps for years, and at least nine children of European parents have died of preventable causes in recent years, according to Yasmine Ahmed, executive director of Rights and Security International, an advocacy group.
Some countries have recovered many of their children. Russia, Kosovo, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have repatriated more than 100 women and children each.
But most Western governments have been reluctant to do so, citing obstacles such as the difficulty of confirming paternity, the danger of sending diplomats to a war zone and not wanting to separate children from their mothers, whom countries in most do not want to recover.
When the Islamic State seized a territory the size of Britain that spanned the Syrian-Iraqi border in 2014, declaring it an Islamic caliphate, tens of thousands of adherents flocked from around the world, including many Westerners who brought children. with them or they gave birth after they have arrived.
While repatriating adults Raising tough questions about how guilty and dangerous they can be, a network of activists, lawyers and family in Europe and North America has lobbied governments to bring children home, arguing that they did not choose to go to Syria and should not suffer. for your parents sins
"There is a line of argument that children should not be blamed, but we will not help them because there will be a mother and potentially a father who will come out of the woods and insist on joining the children," he said. Tyge Trier, a Copenhagen human rights lawyer who disagrees with the policy and is working to bring Danish children home.
Despite the difficulties, 20 countries have brought home some children, according to Ms. Tayler of Human Rights Watch. The United States has brought 15 children home, a State Department official said, but did not say how many remained.
Twenty-six children of Canadians are trapped in northeast Syria, most of them six years old or younger, Tayler said. They include a four-year-old orphan, Amira, who was born to Canadian parents in Syria and whose family was killed in the battle against the Islamic State.
Her uncle has been trying to get her to Canada, but the Canadian government has refused to allow it.
Other countries have followed a case-by-case approach that prioritizes sick children, because governments do not want them to die in the camps, and orphans, who can be repatriated without the hindrance of their jihadist parents.
That policy has left behind children who are healthy or whose parents are still alive.
The repatriation issue is particularly thorny for France, where IS attacks have killed more than 250 people, turning most French against the repatriation of jihadists and their families.
But the French government considers the women who joined the Islamic State as combatants who should be tried where they committed their alleged crimes, that is, in Syria or Iraq.
That policy has left some French families with few options.
The parents of a French ISIS fighter have been trying for years to get their four grandchildren and the mother of the children out of a Syrian camp and return them to France, without success.
"There is no compassion or humanity for these children," said the grandfather, who only gave his last name, López, to protect the family's privacy.
Taymia's journey illustrates how complicated these cases can be.
Her parents brought their four French-born children, including Taymia and her twin sister, to Syria with them and they had another child there.
In 2015, his father, a well-known French jihadist, appeared in an ISIS propaganda video with his older brother when the boy executed a prisoner with a shot to the head. Both were killed in 2018.
The New York Times does not publish Taymia's last name, nor the names of her mother and father, to protect the girl's privacy.
Her mother and the remaining four children surrendered to Kurdish forces last year, joining some 80,000 women and children in Syrian detention camps.
Taymia's mother asked family members in France to help her and her children return home, but the government refused. While Taymia, who has a double heart defect, was weakening and emaciated, lawyers and human rights groups took up her cause.
"He was dying," his mother said in a recent phone interview from the camp.
In April, when Taymia was struggling to breathe and had swollen hands and feet, the French government allowed her to go home.
Her mother, acknowledging that her decision to join the Islamic State meant that the French authorities did not want her back, renounced custody of her daughter so that she could leave.
"He was happy and sad at the same time," said his mother. "I knew I was finally going to get treatment, but I also knew it would be a long time before I could hold her in my arms again."
Advocates for children said France's extraction of Taymia in the midst of a global pandemic when many borders were closed and air transport was restricted showed that where there is a will there is a way. They criticized the French government for leaving their brothers healthy in Syria.
"Why is it that one child can be repatriated and not another?" asked Véronique Roy-Burin, a spokeswoman for a family association campaigning for the repatriation of French jihadist families. "Does it have to be close to death?"
A French official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said France was working to repatriate as many children as possible.
Last year, as the United States commemorated the 18th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, a group of leading national security experts warned in a Open letter that life in the Syrian camps "fuels the jihadist Salafist narrative of grievance and revenge that has proven so powerful in recruiting followers."
Experts said leaving so many people there risked allowing history to repeat itself.
"The children are going to be worse than their parents," said Taymia's mother. "I don't want them to grow up there."
Ben Hubbard reported from Beirut, Lebanon, and Constant Méheut from Paris.