Western countries leave ISIS children in Syrian camps

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

BEIRUT, Lebanon – As some 900 children languish in fetid, disease-ridden detention camps in northeast Syria, the western states from which their parents come have insisted that they cannot retrieve them.

But last month, when a seven-year-old French girl was about to die if she did not receive urgent medical attention, France sent a medical jet and took her to Paris for treatment, leaving her mother, two brothers, and a twin. sister.

The repatriation of the girl, Taymia, was the rare exception, but it proves, according to rights advocates, that countries can get their children back when they want to.

"We have seen incredible toughness when it comes to the responses of governments like France that speak of human rights," said Letta Tayler, principal investigator against terrorism at Human Rights Watch. "If France could take a child, why couldn't it take the whole family?"

Human rights groups say leaving children in Syria threatens their mental and physical health and risks indoctrination with the ideology of the Islamic State, which is widely followed in the camps and could create a new generation of violent jihadists.

