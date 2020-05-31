Video victim of viral assault in Dallas confronted protesters with machetes to "supposedly protect their neighborhood,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A graphic video of a man who was assaulted by a group of people in the Victory Park area of ​​Dallas on Saturday, garnered millions of views as it occurred during a night of destruction, looting and arrests in the city.

Dallas police confirmed to Up News Info 11 News that the man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital and is currently stable. No further information on his condition was released.

Police said the incident occurred in the 2200 block of North Lamar Street, near House of Blues, when the man went there with a machete to "allegedly protect his neighborhood from protesters."

Police said the man confronted the protesters, which later led to the assault by a group of them.

In a video taken by Elijah Schaffer of Blaze TV, the group could be seen hitting the man as he lay on the ground. Witnesses were seen trying to attend to him.

As the man stood motionless as the group fled, one person was heard shouting, "Turn him over!" Another said, "Don't touch it."

Police said the man was taken to a hospital before officers arrived.

Police continue to investigate the incident and did not immediately release further information.

Throughout Saturday, tensions grew rapidly between protesters and police after a largely peaceful march in the early afternoon. During the afternoon hours, the downtown area saw protesters blocking freeways, damaging property and looting various businesses.

Starting at 10:45 p.m. On Saturday, police said at least 74 arrests were made and that those arrested would be accused of inciting a riot.