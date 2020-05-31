Vida creator Tanya Saracho in tonight's series Finale and Latinx TV – Up News Info

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains details from tonight Lifetime series finale on Starz

"I hope that Lifetime gives permission and is a marker on this timeline of us, "says Tanya Saracho of the Starz series that came to an end tonight after three seasons." We mean Latinx in this industry, "added the experienced playwright and writer. East LA and LGBTQ television. Lifetime. "Which is a marker that allows this type of narration to occur."

With the final episode written and directed by Saracho, the ever-struggling sisters Emma (Mishel Prada) and Lyn (Melissa Barrera) reached the limit by finally moving away from each other and the bar they had built to succeed through thick and thin. after the death of his mother. On a journey that has taken many turns for both the show and Starz since Lifetime Debuting just over two years ago, Saracho got the ending he wanted, even if there will be no more seasons in the series.

Related story The Santa Monica curfew again in effect at 4 PM; Los Angeles moves the curfew at 6 p.m. – Upgrade

As trauma, both past and present, loomed over the sisters collectively and individually, as well as an America still hobbled by the coronavirus and hit hard by the murder of George Floyd on the street by a copy from Minneapolis, I spoke with the always direct Saracho about the end of Lifetime Pulling back the veil on the power structures facing Latinx movies and shows in this Peak TV era, the showrunner also opened up about what it is like to come to a conclusion in the purgatory of a global health pandemic and a besieged city. in protest and pain.

DEADLINE: Is it really the end of Life, because since that last scene with Emma saying "Are you coming?" And the two of them walking back to the bar, it seems the story is not over yet.

SARACHO: It was devised that way, but they told me it's the end, but also, it's an end, you know? I went for a more cinematic independent film finale that's a state of mind, it's an essence, more than, like, wait, what happened?

Since I'm not going to have a fourth season, people can fill in the blanks, you know? But I always wanted, from the beginning, to move away towards the sunset of their intersection, that is always the image I had.

Lifetime It is a love story between two sisters, it has always been for me. You know, when the lady, the Witch, says to Lyn in the last episode, your love is down. We needed three seasons for Lyn to find out what that was and for Emma to figure out what that was too. Since that, the spell has been cast, until when they walk towards the intersection and enter its bar, then they assume that is what it always was.

DEADLINE: Did you get as you wanted in the end?

SARACHO: When they shortened the season and shortened the series, I thought, well, how did we win that? Then I was able to direct it too, so it looked like I wanted it to look. So it was a gift to be able to do that, because when I dreamed this, I didn't know I was going to run things.

So, yeah, so there's, like, an open ending to a lot, I mean, it wouldn't be Lifetime if we solved everything, you know? Like, what's the resolution with Eddy? It is satisfactory. Taking the ring out of her marriage to Vida is satisfying, but what is that? I love that

Eddy had to be honest with herself and admit that her heart is still fully engaged. #LifeSTARZ pic.twitter.com/ST2K7L1nL3 – @Vida_STARZ (@VIDA_STARZ) June 1, 2020

DEADLINE: It breaks the standard rule of the series finale where everything is tied in a pretty bow. You still have the religious father who wants to take the building from Emma and Lyn in a lawsuit that can win, Lyn and Johnny (Carlos Miranda) may or may not work, Emma and Nico (Roberta Colindrez), Hell, Lyn and Emma may not work and selling the building anyway, Eddy (Ser Anzoategui) and Monica could still happen and Mari (Chelsea Rendon) now has a bigger platform for their activism and POV than ever before, but there are landmines in the big media owners .. .

SARACHO: Yes hopefully this satisfies because in six episodes there is only so much we will do. In that, I had to win a reconciliation or reunification, so I had to break them. That is what happened this season and the breaks between the sisters were not like other seasons where it is as if they explode. It hurts more here, especially since Emma is more vulnerable this season.

So it's more painful. Itch more, this one. Emma giving up is giving up on her sister this time.

So, I always knew that we had to separate them a little to rejoin them. So that's what we did, and we designed it that way for all six chapters of the season.

It feels so bad to try to celebrate or observe anything that has to do with Life ending right now. How can I say goodbye? The world is on fire. – Tanya Saracho (@TanyaSaracho) May 31, 2020

DEADLINE: As someone on the front line of representation and the real strength of soft media power, I have to ask you about this last week in America, especially after that tweet you posted this morning.

Over 100,000 killed by the coronavirus, with an enormously disproportionate number of those deaths and the more than 1.8 million confirmed cases stemming from communities of color, economic havoc, and the murder of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis by a highly complained police officer. . This weekend we saw peaceful protests but also direct confrontation with the police, a curfew in Los Angeles, and destruction. We have another curfew night now on LifetimeThe end of the series, where do you see all this realistically?

SARACHO: You know what I just tried to make YouTube videos about this with an answer and it messed me up. I'm all in bad shape now. I prefer to answer this question, I am very sorry. I didn't know I was so excited about this because yesterday I didn't cry at all, but it all overflowed and I don't make sense

DEADLINE: I fully understand it, it is so visceral on each level that it destroys the soul. Certainly, that final scene is also visceral in its own way with the father where the sisters confront him and reveal how he abused his mother, Lifetime, in front of your congregation. That hurt, with that prayer, the group suddenly begins to recite about Emma. Seeing that, that was a scene that was written by a playwright, not a television writer …

SARACHO: (Laughter) I don't know where one starts and where one ends, but that scene was always the plan for the father, where it was for religion. It is not exactly the same, but something like this has happened to many of us in the writers' room who come from religious backgrounds or families who have turned their backs on us.

When we filmed it, Dominic, my first AD, second AD, my stage director, they're all strange women, and the first time we did it, it was like a little room, and we were all in the corners, and we all had to stop a moment. I had to hold my decorator because she was crying. She is from the south, and was very active.

DEADLINE: How do you think that scene will be viewed by young Latino gays who have faced so much reaction from religious members of their own families and communities?

SARACHO: They will be reflected. I know. Now, will we receive backlash from more conservative members? Maybe, but this story, Emma's story, was a girl who was rejected for her weirdness, you know? Whatever the reason, that's what it was, and therefore being trapped like this, this experience I think will resonate, especially because this is done. This sentence is real, you know …

DEADLINE: For real?

SARACHO: Yes, I didn't take it literally, but there is an invented sentence to stop homosexuality and lesbianism.

People pray for someone, and it's usually when you have a conversion situation where someone wants to get rid of those so-called demons of strangeness, I suppose, and then willingly let them pray for you. That is what is scary, that this is part of a culture. It is such a great sin that we must pray for it, except that it is imposed on Emma.

DEADLINE: Even with the reintroduction of the dead father assumed by Emma and Lyn this past season, in hindsight, it seems like the series has been building on that scene for a while.

SARACHO: I'll tell you, I love how it looks, but when we were there, there was a danger, you know? But to your question, it was always going to lead to this when we were building the season. Basically, it is to see him embodied and in action in the father, his intolerance and intolerance in his communities of the most traditional belief systems.

DEADLINE: With the exception of the season 2 finale, unlike previous seasons, they both wrote and directed a large portion of this year's shows. You directed the last three episodes, which are critical when a show ends. What has that been like for you and how have you brought your vision of the program to help you reach its conclusion?

SARACHO: Thank goodness, at least for me

DEADLINE: For real?

SARACHO: Yes, you know, when we were dreaming in the writers' room, the Queerceañera, even the teal color, was in the script. Like the dress, everything was dreamed, and then I could realize it, and that's a gift because I didn't need to translate it because of Jenée LaMarque, whom I adore. She is my sister who directed half of the season, and she does an amazing job every time.

So I shared the season with her, because she is very Lifetime, you know, and we developed a lot of pictures with it in the second season. But, even so, I still have to translate my bad address or as showrunner because I am not so good with instructions, directions and suggestions. So I don't have to do that when I'm directing, do I? It's just that we take the woman in the middle. So, only financially by time, it is easier.

And then the end, I mean, to direct the end of the show that I created, how cool is that?

DEADLINE: What was it like directing that final scene of the final? Lifetime, the scene you have always imagined?

SARACHO: The last scene, when we filmed it, was a day full of problems. Eight of my employees in the camera department had stomach flu, including my two camera operators. So, I was working with new camera operators that I didn't know, and also, we were wasting time, and also, I had to take care of Mishel and Melissa because, for this particular scene, they knew the gravity. It was the last thing we were going to shoot at that intersection.

And then we said goodbye at the end of that when we were finishing that day. So, there was that purpose, so I tried consulting with them.

DEADLINE: As was?

SARACHO: They weren't talking, they were really focused and trying not to lose it. You can't light those things and then let them go. I mean, I feel so bad for them, because we just keep hurting them. When speaking of trauma, the body does not know that it is a fictitious trauma. They are experiencing it, you know? So, with those scenes, I don't have to do much, but I do have to take care of them. Make them do it over and over, you have to economize on it.

DEADLINE: It really seems like leading is the direction you want to go …

SARACHO: The steering error has certainly bitten me. I want to direct now, and I am very grateful to Marta Fernández (former Original Programming EVP at Starz, who left in May 2019) for making me direct. She was my executive on Starz for the first and second seasons, and she was the one who said you would direct this season, in the second season. It was like, no, no, no, maybe, maybe, fourth or fifth season. It is of course, this season, and it was incredible. I am so grateful that she really gave me power.

I mean, the showrunner is a director, but also a producer, but also a mother and a school teacher and whatever showrunners are. But, I mean, I really want to direct a movie now. You know, when the coronavirus hit us all, on March 13, I was supposed to go to London to study filmmaking at the London Film Academy.

DEADLINE: That's serious, especially with the final season of your show about to debut …

SARACHO: I know, because I am serious. I want to direct, you know, but also, I don't know shit, you know? So, I was trying to learn some lenses and angles, my attitude is to teach myself.

DEADLINE: I know that when we spoke at the start of the final season in late April, the legacy was on your mind very much. Has that evolved in the last six episodes in a COVID-19 world?

SARACHO: I hope that Lifetime give permission and is a marker on this timeline of us. Latinx means us in this industry. It is a marker that allows this type of narration to occur. We were the first major cable show, and in a lot of ways, we didn't find the audience the way we wanted to, you know? We found them all, and luckily we did, because the critics, you know, got it, and then the fans we found are either running or dying.

DEADLINE: What do you mean by permission?

SARACHO: I mean the guardians. Let them say yes, we will give the green light and support our shows. It is not just green light. They have to support and push it. Something for all latinx or queers in difficult situations and spaces or anything. However, I want this, I want Vida to open doors, I hope so, because we keep losing our Latinx shows, you know?

DEADLINE: Why do you think that is happening?

SARACHO: Because we don't care enough about guardians and powerful players. I mean, and that's real, and because they only reflect the American conscience in that opinion of us. I mean, what other reason?

We are almost 20% of this country. How come we are not almost 20% of what is on television? It doesn't make sense, unless some of those opinions about us resonate with decision makers. Otherwise, if not, we would import. I get very angry and I don't understand either. Why don't we matter? Why? It is like erasing for decades and decades.

Every decade, we are still absent from the narrative of the American, you know? And that matters. Unfortunately, American media and entertainment are exported to the rest of the world, and what they see is what they think and what we think the United States is, you know?

When you lack in America, you don't exist.

So, the people who make the decisions, that's where it matters. It is not people who can create things. We've been ready We've been ready, but it's the people who make the decisions.

DEADLINE: It seems that despite all the talk of diversity, as Spike Lee has repeatedly said, just having that one person with authority who grabs you, who comes from your culture, can make a difference …

SARACHO: Well look at this formula here. Now, Marta was not in the corner office, but she was next to the corner office. Marta Fernández is the one who found me. I've only been here three years. She read my work. She calls me. He said you want to do this, and took me to the end of the second season. And she had to defend me there and fight, fight. I was never aware, so I don't even know what fights he fought, because that's the equation. You have to have a champion, an ally there, and it makes more sense than one, you know, looks just like you, absolutely.

We are 27 countries that make up the Latin diaspora with varied identities. So there are many things that we have not yet had the opportunity to see on television.

DEADLINE: So do you think we'll get past the point that there are only one or two Latino series at any one time, or can't you see that event horizon yet?

SARACHO: I think we will get there. I just don't know when, because I look at the country. I mean, look today. I can't … even today. I look last night and then lose hope. Right now, I lose hope because of how dark it is now, but I know it has to happen. There is no way. I hope to see it, and not only cosmetically where they throw diversity and inclusion and have initiatives. Not just like that. I am speaking organically that we are in the castle, in the throne room.

DEADLINE: Completing a program is almost never easy, even if you had some time in advance like Lifetime had. But, and I don't mean to be trivial, but there was no cast party, there was no final screening party, all those kinds of things, your show ended in this unprecedented period of the coronavirus. You finished filming it months ago, but you really didn't have a chance to say goodbye in person, did you?

SARACHO: No, and I have been very excited this week. There is no ritual to the end of this after all that everyone put into it.

Now, I know I have the privilege of being able to finish it, turn it in so they can do all their technical work, and then be able to issue it. I have friends like Gloria Calderón Kellett, who was in the middle of filming her last season of One day at a time, when the ona rona turned them off. So, I have the privilege, I know.

So, I am not complaining about the macro, but there is something about saying thanks and goodbye to my team, my cast with a hug and frankly, toasting with Moscatos. Everyone on the show has these trajectories that were accomplished in the three seasons that are really significant, and we couldn't celebrate that and observe that. We are people of rituals, and my team and my cast and my writers, my editors, we are people of rituals, and we could not celebrate our closing ritual.