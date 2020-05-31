Very hot Sunday Sunday with the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon

Denver should see a very warm day on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and the possibility of afternoon showers or thunderstorms, according to meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Sunday's maximum is forecast to hit close to 88 degrees before falling again to a nightly low of 62, according to the weather service.

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., decreasing to a 30% chance of precipitation at night until 11 p.m., according to the forecast from the National Weather Service.

in a tweet on sunday morningThe weather service predicted "scattered storms moving from the mountains in the afternoon to the plains at night. Small hail, gusting winds, it may rain briefly.

Monday's forecast is similar, with a forecast high of 90 and a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms after noon, the weather service said. Temperatures are expected to hit 80s or early 90s throughout this week, with a slight or slight chance of rain each afternoon.