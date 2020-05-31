Vanessa Bryant addresses the death of George Floyd: "Fight for change,quot;

Vanessa Bryant is encouraging fans to "fight for change,quot; as people across the country take to the streets to protest the unfair killing George Floyd.

On Saturday, a 38-year-old youth shared a message of power along with a photo of the legend of the late Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant, who was wearing a "I Can't Breathe,quot; shirt, which was taken in 2014. At the time, Kobe was wearing the shirt to protest the death of Eric Garner, a black man who was killed in New York in July 2014 after a police officer placed him in a stranglehold.

Garner's last words were "I can't breathe."

"My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again #ICANTBREATHE," Vanessa wrote on Instagram, detailing the parallel between the murder of Garner and Floyd. "Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let's share and accept the beautiful qualities and similarities that we all share as people."