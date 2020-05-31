Vanessa Bryant addresses the death of George Floyd: "Fight for change,quot;

Vanessa Bryant is encouraging fans to "fight for change,quot; as people across the country take to the streets to protest the unfair killing George Floyd.
On Saturday, a 38-year-old youth shared a message of power along with a photo of the legend of the late Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant, who was wearing a "I Can't Breathe,quot; shirt, which was taken in 2014. At the time, Kobe was wearing the shirt to protest the death of Eric Garner, a black man who was killed in New York in July 2014 after a police officer placed him in a stranglehold.
Garner's last words were "I can't breathe."
"My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again #ICANTBREATHE," Vanessa wrote on Instagram, detailing the parallel between the murder of Garner and Floyd. "Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let's share and accept the beautiful qualities and similarities that we all share as people."
Floyd, 46, died after a white police officer held him by the neck with his knee for more than seven minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter.
"Expel hatred," Vanessa continued. "Teach respect and love to everyone at home and at school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change, register to VOTE. Don't use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER."
After Floyd's death, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and countless others: Celebrities are using their platforms, influence, and resources to talk about police brutality, racism, white privilege in the United States, and the systemic oppression facing the black community.
On Saturday, Chrissy Teigen promised to donate $ 200,000 to rescue protesters across the country. Other celebrities who also publicized their donations were Steve Carell, Seth Rogan, Kehlani and many more.
Celebrities included Jamie Foxx, Porsha Williams, Kendrick Sampson, Halsey and many others also took to the streets in Los Angeles and Atlanta to protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.