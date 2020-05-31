Vanderpump Rules The stars intervene in the nickname of Kristen Doute ‘Playing The Victim’ and ‘Crazy Kristen’

WEHO witches no longer exist. However, the Vanderpump Rules men have seen the girls fight over and over again, especially when Kristen Doute is involved.

Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney decided to interrupt Kristen in addition to ending their short-lived business adventure together. This happened after Doute continued to lie about the status of her relationship with Brian Carter and accused them of being bad friends.

While many viewers started the season being #teamkristen, many of the same people switched teams after seeing why Stassi and Katie were frustrated.

Jax Taylor spoke about the Vanderpump Rules after the show about Kristen playing the role of victim.

I'm tired. We have been dealing with this for two years. And Kristen: she plays the victim of a T. She's great, I mean she looks disheveled. Most people put on makeup, try to look presentable when people come, but she says, "Ohhhh my God!"

He went on to say that he has seen the friendship between women change many times.

Meanwhile, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz recalled when Sandoval was dating her co-star and how she would use the title "crazy Kristen,quot; as a badge of honor.

‘When you guys were dating, I know we have all grown a lot since we lived together, but she would have these manic crises. And sometimes, during these, she would deliver this speech as, "I like that I'm crazy," like it's a lovely part of her personality, "said Schwartz.

Sandoval likened it to being an adrenaline junkie.

As for the distance between the former WEHO Witches, the boys say they end up joining.

‘Since we know them, they have a tendency to two types, like grouping into one. Stassi and Kristen have joined Katie, Katie and Kristen have exiled Stassi, it was horrible, man. "

Hopefully now that Kristen appears to be in a healthy relationship, she can compare her broken friendships.



