Vaccine maker considering intentionally exposing volunteers to coronavirus – BGR

Evidence of the coronavirus vaccine has run into a serious problem, as there are not enough COVID-19 patients in the communities where the volunteers could reside.

If not enough people get sick, researchers cannot assess the effectiveness of the vaccine candidate.

AstraZeneca, which will produce the promising Oxford vaccine, confirmed that it is considering trial trials in which subjects are intentionally exposed to COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine candidate.

More than 100 new coronavirus vaccines are currently being developed, and about 10 of them have been transferred to clinical trials. Companies like Moderna and CanSino made headlines recently for their progress. The American and Chinese trials began several weeks ago, and both companies announced preliminary results. Only CanSino published a full article on the Phase 1 trial. Another promising candidate for the COVID-19 vaccine is the Oxford candidate, who started clinical trials a little later, but is now advancing to Phases 2 and 3 of the trial. Of all the candidates for the COVID-19 vaccine, Oxford is the one that could be ready for use as early as September.

However, all of these companies have run into an unexpected problem, one that Oxford detailed a few days ago. There may not be enough sick people around to test the vaccine, which could lead to delays. The pandemic is far from over, but there are not as many cases in some of the areas where these vaccines would be tested, including in European countries and China. And without the pathogen moving freely within a community where the vaccine volunteers live, there is no way for researchers to see if the vaccine works. Therefore, AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical giant that partnered with Oxford to make the vaccine, has confirmed that it is considering infecting the volunteers with SARS-CoV-2.

Phases 2 and 3 will include up to 10,000 volunteers in the UK, but only half of them will receive the medicine. The researchers will then look at these two cohorts and see who gets infected. The idea is to demonstrate that the vaccine can create neutralizing antibodies that can stop the virus from replicating once it comes into contact with human cells. The control population, which will receive a placebo drug, will continue to experience a normal course of COVID-19 if they become infected.

But if there aren't enough viruses, people can't be exposed to it, which means the researchers won't be able to show that the antibodies work. We already know that the Oxford candidate can produce neutralizing antibodies in monkeys and can prevent infection from reaching the lungs and prevent atypical pneumonia that unvaccinated subjects can develop. But these antibodies have to prove their worth in human trials under real-life conditions. And if there are no viruses, it is not possible to draw significant conclusions.

"The problem we all have is that we are running against time," said Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca, according to Bloomberg. "We already see in Europe that the disease is decreasing. It still goes in the UK, it still goes in the United States. But very soon, the intensity of the disease will be low and it will become difficult, so we have to move very fast. "

The executive made these comments during a briefing by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), where other pharmaceutical leaders appeared.

Soriot also addressed the possibility of challenge trials, which are human trials in which subjects are intentionally exposed to the pathogen after receiving the drug that needs to be tested. These test trials are generally approved for diseases that already have a known cure, but COVID-19 may be the exception. There is no standard care for the new disease, but the World Health Organization previously approved the guidelines that pharmaceutical companies must meet for challenge trials.

AstraZeneca has already obtained orders for 400 million units of the vaccine, including 100 million for Great Britain and 300 million for the United States. In addition, it also negotiated with India the mass production of up to 400 million units, although there is no guarantee that the Oxford vaccine will be useful, despite the promising results so far.

A challenge test would be risky for volunteers, as they will have to receive the vaccine and then the virus. They will have to be quarantined before becoming infected, and then extend the period of isolation until researchers say they are immune or have been cured.

Thousands of volunteers have signed up to one site for these accelerated clinical trials, though no company seems ready to announce a challenge trial for COVID-19 vaccines. Like Oxford and AstraZeneca, everyone else runs into the same problem. About 27,000 people from 102 countries have signed up for challenge tests on 1DaySooner.

At the same briefing, Johnson & Johnson CSO Paul Stoffels said the disease is moving to other parts of the world, suggesting that vaccine trials could follow it. "Hopefully (the tests) can be done in the north," he said. "If not, we will have to go south." CanSino from China started trials in Canada for its candidate vaccine.

