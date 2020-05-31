US religious leaders USA Help heal active trauma in protests, COVID-19 – Up News Info

NEW YORK (AP) – American religious leaders of different faiths are grappling with the heavy burden of helping to heal two active traumas: the growing civil unrest fueled by the police murder of George Floyd and the coronavirus pandemic.

Christian, Jewish, and Muslim leaders have raised their voices to condemn racial bias in the justice system while discouraging violence in response to the murder of Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer He pressed one knee to his neck. Those words of solidarity, for many clergymen, came when their worship routines were disrupted by a virus that forced them to trust the digital or outdoor gathering.

At Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, which has provided relief and medical aid to protesters this week as protests rocked the city, Associate Pastor Angela T. Khabeb said the shared grief caused by Floyd's death was exposing the brutal double charge that was being imposed on people of color.

"There were other pandemics we didn't always talk about that confronted black, indigenous, and Latinx communities,quot; before the outbreak of the virus, Khabeb said, citing "institutionalized racism,quot; and poverty. "And then we apply COVID-19, which disproportionately affects black, indigenous, and Latinx communities."

Khabeb acknowledged that she was challenged by caring for her congregation during the current crisis when the latest police murder of a black American had caused "a very personal crisis of mine."

Among the religious leaders in Minnesota who organized for spiritual care since Floyd's death was Bernard Hebda, the Catholic Archbishop of the Twin Cities. Hebda held an online prayer service Friday "for racial justice and peace,quot; alongside Rev. Erich Rutten, a priest at a historic African-American parish in St. Paul. The Revs. Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton also traveled to Minneapolis on Thursday, with Jackson speaking at a local Baptist church.

Imam Asad Zaman, executive director of the Minnesota American Muslim Society, described multiple proposals for police reform in response to Floyd's death. Zaman noted in an opinion piece this week that "the Koran teaches us that saving one life is saving all of humanity."

But as the frustration sparked by Floyd's murder swept away dozens of other cities, religious denominations across the country began to speak to sympathize with the pain that led protesters to the streets. White Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Floyd, which follows the highly publicized murders of two black Americans this year: Georgian Ahmaud Arbery, shot while running, and Breonna Taylor , shot by the police in his Louisville, Kentucky home.

Seven senior members of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. USA They issued a statement calling for racism "not a thing of the past or just a disposable political problem," adding: "While we are expected to advocate for peaceful non-violent protests, and we certainly do, we also passionately support communities that are understandably outraged. "

The National Association of Evangelicals rooted its call for racial equality in the Bible, while Southern Baptist leaders issued a statement pointing to Biblical teachings against "injustice and the misuse of authority and force."

A pastor who plans to reopen his church for in-person worship this week, amid ongoing tension about the public health risk of physical services, said the protests show communities are in dire need of religious institutions for a moment. crisis.

"I think the church is essential, and I think people need a church in the United States, and the church has to be against social injustice," said Danny Carroll of the Water of Life Community Church in Fontana, California.

For the reverend Jacqui Lewis, whose church plans to continue to forgo in-person worship as the pandemic progresses, spiritual comfort and social organization can happen just as effectively online. Lewis, chief minister of New York City's Middle Collegiate Church, urged other religious leaders to respond to Floyd's murder by bringing sympathy from words to actions.

"Grief is not enough. Prayer is not enough, ”said Lewis. "It's a baby, first step for denominations to report violence. The next step is, what will you do to make sure your congregations are not racist?

This week's protests against racial injustice came as interfaith leaders prepared to mark the national day of mourning and mourning for those killed by the coronavirus on Monday, an effort backed by the United States Conference of Mayors.

Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, part of a bipartisan Congress proposal for a civic moment of silence, said the effort to honor the dead "would demonstrate the best of what faith in the United States means."

The protests also erupted just before the Christian holy day of Pentecost and the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, both celebrated at a set time after the previous holy days in religions. That recount gave this holy day a more solemn meaning for Rabbi Rick Jacobs, President of the Union for Reform Judaism.

Just as the Jews have numbered the days between Passover and Shavuot, Jacobs said, they have been "counting the deaths of COVID-19, and sadly, tragically, we are counting more black people killed in our country by law enforcement . "

"We could treat all of these things as something separate … but I think there is an intersection,quot; given the pandemic's unintended effect on communities already fighting racism, he added.

Giovanna Dell’Orto contributed to AP from St. Paul / Minneapolis.

The Associated Press religious coverage is supported by Lilly Endowment through the Religion News Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

