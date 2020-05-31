US National Guard USA Will deploy troops in 15 states – Upnews Info

According to the latest media reports, hundreds of people were arrested when protesters and police clashed in cities across the United States after the murder of George Floyd. More than 1,000 people were arrested on Saturday night alone after peaceful protests that turned violent, and in some cases fatal, riots.

Mayors of major cities, from Los Angeles to Philadelphia and Atlanta, imposed curfews, and at least 12 states, as well as Washington DC, activated National Guard troops in an effort to keep the peace overnight. tomorrow, but protests in several cities turned to violence again as tensions. boiled

Approximately 5,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated in response to civil unrest in 15 states and DC, with another 2,000 prepared to activate if necessary.

On Sunday, the National Guard press release said that approximately 5,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated in response to civil unrest in 15 states and D.C., with another 2,000 prepared to activate if necessary.

"The situation is fluid, so those numbers can change quickly," he also said in a statement.

Governors have used members of the Guard many times during response efforts to support local and state law enforcement in a wide range of capacities, including assistance in defending the rule of law. While conditions may change, the National Guard's responsiveness is constant.

Donald J. Trump tweeted, “Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The anarchists led by ANTIFA, among others, were quickly closed. The mayor should have done it the first night and there would have been no problems!

Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The anarchists led by ANTIFA, among others, were quickly closed. The mayor should have done it the first night and there would have been no problems! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

This is not the first time Trump has mentioned declaring Antifa, a loosely organized movement of left-wing activists whose name is short for "antifascist," a terrorist group. The president said in a tweet last August that "Antifa is being widely considered,quot; to declare Antifa a terrorist organization.

Trump's statement comes as political officials in various cities have blamed outside groups for the escalating protests. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted Saturday that "we are now facing white supremacists, members of organized crime, out-of-state instigators and possibly even foreign actors to destroy and destabilize our city and our region."