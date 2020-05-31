United States Attorney General William Barr says peaceful protests are being "hijacked,quot; by extreme left-wing extremist groups with their own agenda

United States Attorney General William Barr said Saturday that far-left extremists are disrupting George Floyd's peaceful protests.

"Radical groups and outside agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate and violent agenda," he said. "In many places, the violence appears to be planned, organized, and led by lawless and … far-left groups using tactics similar to those of Antifa."

Protests have erupted across the country in cities: Minneapolis, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, New York, Pensacola and more, demanding Justice for Floyd. Additionally, as we report, there have been numerous store fires, including Target and Dollar Tree. Police precincts have also been burned down in Minneapolis.

See this post on Instagram TSR Staff: La’Janeé @_lajanee_ _________________________________ United States Attorney General William Barr stated Saturday that far-left extremists are disrupting the peaceful #GeorgeFloyd protests. _________________________________ "Radical groups and outside agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate and violent agenda," he said. "In many places, the violence appears to be planned, organized, and led by lawless and … far-left groups using tactics similar to those of Antifa." _________________________________ Protests have erupted across the country in cities: Minneapolis, Chicago, L.A., Houston, New York, Pensacola and more, demanding # JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.🙏🏾 (📹: @cbsnews) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 31, 2020 at 10:35 a.m. PDT

As previously reported, Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with the death of George Floyd. This comes after the nights of protests in Minneapolis. While some were peaceful, others included the looting and burning of 3 police precincts. At the moment, it is not clear if the other officers will be charged in the death of George Floyd, but they have been fired.

As you know, George Floyd died, during an arrest, on Monday. A 17-year-old boy filmed the incident and posted the video, in which it went viral.

Roomies, we will keep you informed of any updates.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!