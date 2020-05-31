Union Square merchants in San Francisco clean up from the night of looting and destruction – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The Sunday morning air in Union Square was interrupted not by shoppers or looters, but by drills, hammers, and saws, as the city's mall was transformed into a plywood jungle afterward. of a night of looting and destruction.

What started as peaceful protests at the Civic Center and United Nations Plaza became and was co-opted by looters and troublemakers at nightfall.

At Swarovski, at the corner of Geary and Powell, the only remaining glitter was broken glass. At Goyard on Grant, the broken safety glass was being replaced by 2 for 4 and plywood.

"I was very upset because unfortunately with some of the vandals, they thought it was a game, they thought this was fun and this is not fun, damaging property, setting fires that could lead to the death of someone else," said Mayor London Criar. at a press conference on Sunday morning.

There were 10 arrests for felony looting and many more detained according to Chief William Scott.

"People were deliberately starting fires, throwing Molotov cocktails at officers, throwing Molotov cocktails at companies," he said.

While Union Square's corporate giants have multinational backing, locally owned West Coast Leathers on Post Street does not. Looters stripped their shelves of almost all merchandise.

“The quantity is incredible. The front of the store is completely empty, "owner Stanley Pas told KPIX 5." Half of the store is empty, the ground floor through the garage, somehow they got it. "

At the Goorin Bros. hat store, hope was only just beginning to re-open after being closed since mid-March under strict state-wide shelter to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"They stole our inventory, they destroyed the store; we expected to open Monday," said controller Aaron Wyse. "Like all San Francisco retail stores, we have been closed since March 17. It has been quite painful and we have really hoped to open on Monday and obviously those plans will not work."