UK offers guidelines for resuming TV and film production

Big productions like The batman could resume filming in the UK sooner rather than later.

As reported today by The GuardianThe United Kingdom has signed new guidelines that will allow TV and film production in the country to resume even amid the threat of the ongoing pandemic caused by the new coronavirus. The guidelines, drawn up by the British Film Commission and the British Film Institute, were agreed and signed by the UK Department for Culture, Media and Sports, Publis Health England and the Health and Safety Executive. The guidelines include provisions for "physical distancing, safety training and temperature testing," according to The Guardian. Earlier this month, Up News Info an ongoing draft document was leaked, which included required coronavirus safety training for the entire crew, specified covid-19 supervisory crew members, two-meter social distancing requirements and twice-daily temperature controls along with pre-shooting health checks, along with provisions to quarantine the cast and crew from outside the country and the ban on community food preparations. However, the details may have changed since the publication of that draft.

With these guides, top players can now make their own plans to resume filming in the UK. This includes Warner Bros., who started filming The batman and the third Fantastic beasts filming when the pandemic hits, alongside Disney Little Mermaid live action remake and Netflix The Wizard, which is in progress on the filming of its second season. If companies accept the offer in the UK, this would be the first major resumption of film production since mid-March, when almost everything closed as the coronavirus spread across the globe, leading to the majority of countries to blockades, many of which are ongoing.

As The Guardian points out, the UK is a big, big money for the movie business, with a record spending of £ 3.6 billion last year (around $ 4.4 billion) in the country, most of which is They earmarked for big budget movies and television shows. It is a certainty that these companies want to make those ongoing investments worthwhile and resume production as soon as possible. One only hopes that these guidelines are sufficient to make it safe to do so.

