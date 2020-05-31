UK Completes COVID-19 Production Guidelines – Read All of Them – Up News Info

The UK production sector now has a comprehensive set of coronavirus safety protocols, and the British Film Commission (BFC) today publishes its guidelines after extensive consultation with the industry.

The 34-page document, titled "Working Safely During COVID-19 in High-End TV Movie and Drama Production," is available to read in its entirety here. Scroll down for a summary.

The UK government has supported the publication of the guidelines.

"The UK is recognized worldwide as a brilliant place to make films, and is home to the world's best high-end television and film talent," said Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden. "We have worked hard to support the industry in these difficult times, and I am delighted to have been able to agree to this step forward to get the cameras back up and running safely."

As the government has already given the green light for production to resume in the UK once the guidelines have been confirmed, in theory the sector can go back to business immediately. However, today's news does not mean an automatic return to work. There are still obstacles to overcome, including insurance. As BFI CEO Ben Roberts noted, "There is still work to be done to address the cost of recovery and commercial insurance as a result of COVID-19, but government support has been crucial in getting us to this point."

It is worth noting that the guidelines are intended to be "advisory" and "non-binding". They are also designed to be scalable to suit the needs of projects of all sizes. That means producers will have to call on how they implement the protocols. The wording of many of the guidelines makes this clear, often encouraging policy makers to "consider" the implementation of certain protocols, rather than requiring that they do so. The organizations involved said more support will be provided on how to apply the guidelines in the coming weeks.

The news paves the way for big-budget productions to resume on British shores, including Warner Bros & # 39; The batman Netflix The Wizard, Universal Jurassic World: Dominion and Disney The little Mermaid. The new guidelines are expected to take time to implement, but it is believed that certain productions could start operating as soon as July.

The British organization ScreenSkills will implement training courses in late June to help workers prepare to be on the scene of the post-coronavirus reality.

Today's release of the guidelines follows last week's publication of a slimmer 15-page document by a combination of British broadcasters and producers, which you can find here.

Separately, the UK visual effects and post-production sectors have combined to produce guidelines on how those industries will continue to operate after the pandemic, which you can read here.

Today's production guidelines emerge from the BFI Screen Sector COVID-19 Working Group, which was established to lead recovery efforts after the pandemic hit the industry, forcing all production to shut down after the country it closed. Netflix, BAFTA, Disney, HBO and Bectu have been part of the development of these initiatives. To date, the loss of revenue for UK production companies alone is hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Up News Info revealed a draft version of BFC's security protocols on May 6, which covered many of the same suggestions as those in today's document.

The finalized document covers 30 individual points, from COVID-19 awareness, to travel, mental health, and location shooting. Here are some of the key points:

COVID-19 symptom checks should be performed daily with the cast and crew, and daily temperature taking should be considered.

Social distancing should be applied "whenever possible" on set in accordance with government guidelines.

The "COVID-19 Safer Working" induction training must be done online by the entire cast and crew before work. Supervisory and first aid personnel should receive more training.

A COVID-19 isolation and return to work protocol must be established for production.

For the international cast and crew, UK government guidelines in terms of quarantine and PPE measures must be followed; This includes anyone arriving in the UK with automatic isolation for the period required by the authorities (currently two weeks).

For catering, the use of single-use pre-packaged and covered foods is encouraged (this could draw criticism from environmentalists).

All work, waiting and communal areas should be professionally cleaned and disinfected, preferably with a specialized contractor.

Greater hand washing should be "encouraged".

For any part of the shoot that requires close contact, the cast or crew should be used in stationary gear to minimize risk.

Avoid crowd scenes where social distancing requirements cannot be observed, with encouraged alternative technical solutions.

Study cafes / canteens will operate take-out only until UK government rules suggest that dining is acceptable.

For costumes, avoid face-to-face positioning during adjustments and ask the cast to dress only when possible. Hair and makeup should use perspex screens between seasons. Chair time should be limited when possible.

"The industry is extremely interested in restarting production as soon as possible, but not without a comprehensive roadmap on how to do it safely while the threat of COVID-19 is still looming," said Adrian Wootton, CEO of BFC. "Today's orientation provides that reassurance, reflecting the latest available government, technical and medical advice. We will also update it regularly, clarifying the latest recommended steps to ensure safe shooting for the cast, crew and the general public."

Various figures in the industry have contributed their support to today's document.

“This guide, created by BFC and their colleagues, is the cornerstone to enable productions to get back to work in the UK. The resumption of filming will mean that thousands of people can return to work, most importantly, with safety as the most important thing, "said Simon Emanuel, Executive Producer at The Wizard season one and The batman.

"The BFC guidelines allow us to take tentative steps to return to the set, providing a promising breakthrough after this painfully fallow production period. They are designed to be translatable to projects of all levels and budget needs, which is a welcome concept for the independent sector in particular, ”added Nicky Earnshaw, Head of Production, See-Saw Films. "These guidelines cannot be independent, so it is crucial that they be considered only as part of the necessary measures to help the production sector to function again and sit alongside the other proposals presented to the government by the various organizations and Individuals who make up the Sector Working Group Screen.