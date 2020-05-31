UFC Fight Night: Gilbert Burns dominates Tyron Woodley, wins unanimous decision

Gilbert Burns dominated Tyron Woodley in a stunning UFC Fight Night main event victory Saturday in Las Vegas.

Burns, 33, was in control from the start and received a deserved unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the fight 50-45, 50-44 and 50-44 in his favor.

Watch classic fights on DAZN again

Burns (19-3) has a streak of six consecutive victories, including four since returning to welterweight in 2019.

Woodley, meanwhile, was no match for Burns in what was his first bout since losing the UFC welterweight championship to Kamaru Usman in March last year.

Where was the fight won?

Burns left an early marker. He dropped Woodley (19-5-1) and opened the American over his left eye in the first round. From there, his victory was never in doubt.

What does that mean?

Usman has the welterweight title and Burns is ready to face his teammate. Usman beat Woodley to win the crown, and then successfully defended against Colby Covington in December.

They said what?

"I trained very hard for this fight, I knew I could do it, I was calling these guys for a reason," Burns told ESPN after his victory.

Rest of the card

Augusto Sakai (15-1-1) earned a split decision victory over Blagoy Ivanov (18-4) in an even heavyweight battle.