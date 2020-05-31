Tyler Perry urges people to stop looting amid protest & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39;

WENN

The filmmaker of & # 39; House of Payne & # 39; pleads with fans to stop the violence as people take to the streets to protest racial police brutality.

Tyler Perry he has asked fans protesting across the United States to "stop the violence" and return to their homes.

People across the United States have taken to the streets after the death of an unarmed African American man. George Floyd at the hands of white police officers on Monday, May 25, 2020, as the discussion of racially fueled police brutality intensified across the country.

On social media, Perry, 50, called for an end to the violent protests and said he was with the mayor of Atlanta. Keisha Lance Bottoms for asking for an end to violence.

"I am not in Atlanta, but if I had, I would have been standing with our mayor! But there was nothing I could say better than what Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said last night," he said. "Please stop this violence! Looting IS NOT THE ANSWER!

"And listen to me, be careful where you are getting your information to join the protests !!" Tyler continued. "There are people and other countries that publish things that pretend to be the United States, they try to protest peacefully, but they try to incite us to violence and chaos to try to do more harm!

"Don't fall for this nonsense! Please stop the violence!"

John Boyega, Cardi B, Ciara, Janelle Monáe, Lady Gagaand Billie eilish They are among the stars who speak out against the murder of Floyd and racism in the United States. USA