Twitter reacts to J.R. Smith beating a man who allegedly broke the window of his truck during the Los Angeles protests

J.R. Smith will go down in history as the guy who forgot the score in Game 1 of the NBA Finals and cost the Cavaliers a victory. On Sunday, exactly two years after that moment, Smith caught the eye again when he kicked and hit someone who allegedly broke the window of his truck.

TMZ obtained a video of the incident.

Protests and riots are brewing across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Smith, who He participated In protests in Los Angeles over the weekend, he said his truck was parked in a residential neighborhood far from where the looting in the area occurred.

Smith defended his actions in an NSFW video posted on his Instagram story.

"One of these white boys didn't know where he was going and he smashed my truck window," Smith said.

The 34-year-old Smith has only appeared in 11 NBA games since the 2018 Finals in which the Warriors swept the Cavs.

He had Twitter buzzing again on Sunday.

Twitter reacts to J.R. Smith

If they can't appreciate you in your JR Smith, they don't deserve you in your JR Smith. – Asshole of the year (@ Bdell_1014) May 31, 2020

NSFW