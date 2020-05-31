Twin City residents flock to clean charred streets amid 4th night of riots – Up News Info

Volunteers show up in large numbers on Saturday to help clean up after four straight nights of unrest in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.

Protesters returned to the streets overnight, defying curfew orders in the city and causing destruction and fires in downtown shops and businesses.

Fires near MPD 5th Precinct along Lake Street and S. 1st Ave.

MN State Patrol is nearby.@Up News Info pic.twitter.com/9UFfwe21Aa – Jeff Wagner (@ Jeff_Wagner4) May 30, 2020

But on Saturday, a new crowd was present on the streets of Minneapolis, who are working to clean up the damage left behind.

In my neighborhood. Volunteers by the dozen are cleaning debris and broken glass along West Lake Street. But I would advise people to avoid driving in the area. It is stuck with cars. pic.twitter.com/aXzMtZ64Uz – Brandt Williams (@BrandtMPR) May 30, 2020

Community coming together to clean up in South Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/SkWBMyc4nb – AMarie (@ AMarie39755365) May 30, 2020

He boarded, but Nicollet Ace Hardware is open, and I see people coming out with shovels, brooms, and buckets to help clean up Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/cSmUEeuZHx – Tane Danger (@TaneDanger) May 30, 2020

Marielle Mohs of Up News Info saw neighbors at 32nd and East Lake Street helping clean up local Walgreens that burned down overnight.

This is the Minneapolis that I want people to see. … Neighbors cleaning the Walgreens at 32nd & E Lake that were burned by shakers overnight.

Emotions are high here. Some cry while cleaning.

These are the helpers.

These are the people of Minnesota.#wcco pic.twitter.com/jclyt1w4rp – Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) May 30, 2020

Governor Tim Walz mobilized the entire Minnesota National Guard force Saturday in response to widespread and ongoing violence.

It is a movement that has never been taken before in the history of the state. According to online accounts, there may be as many as 13,000 soldiers and airmen serving communities in Minnesota.

