Twin City residents flock to clean charred streets amid 4th night of riots – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Volunteers show up in large numbers on Saturday to help clean up after four straight nights of unrest in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.

Protesters returned to the streets overnight, defying curfew orders in the city and causing destruction and fires in downtown shops and businesses.

But on Saturday, a new crowd was present on the streets of Minneapolis, who are working to clean up the damage left behind.

Marielle Mohs of Up News Info saw neighbors at 32nd and East Lake Street helping clean up local Walgreens that burned down overnight.

Governor Tim Walz mobilized the entire Minnesota National Guard force Saturday in response to widespread and ongoing violence.

It is a movement that has never been taken before in the history of the state. According to online accounts, there may be as many as 13,000 soldiers and airmen serving communities in Minnesota.

