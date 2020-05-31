Trump walks his Minneapolis incendiary post ‘Thugs’ – Up News Info

President Donald Trump tried to roll back his "thugs,quot; tweet after midnight about Minneapolis protesters who added to the outrage over the police murder of a black man.

Trump's repeated condemnation of the murder and disclosure to the man's family was a marked change in tone from his previous comments that also invoked a phrase from the era of civil rights laden with racist overtones.

"When the looting begins, the shooting begins," Trump had written in a tweet that Twitter quickly flagged as a violation of the rules against "glorifying violence." Trump later said his comments had been misinterpreted. "It frankly means that when there is looting, people are shot and killed," he said.

Trump's explanation did little to satisfy hundreds of protesters who gathered outside the White House until early Saturday morning, shouting "No justice, no peace," as well as an obscene chant directed at the President.

Trump's violent remarks came after protesters set fire to a Minneapolis police station Thursday night, after three days of intense protests over the death of George Floyd, who was captured on video pleading over the air while an officer White police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

And they underscored Trump's complicated relationship with race as he tries to maintain a cloak of law and order while seeking to attract black voters during an election year. They also highlighted their refusal to avoid controversy or cede the spotlight, even as the battered nation tries to make sense of another murder and is reeling from the increasing death toll COVID-19.

Trump, in his tweets, borrowed a phrase once used by former Miami Police Chief Walter Headley in a 1967 speech describing his department's efforts to "combat the thugs who have taken advantage of the campaign. civil rights ". In the speech, Headley said his department had been successful "because I have let the word filter so that when the looting begins, the shooting begins."

"We do not mind being accused of police brutality," he said in the same speech, according to press reports of the time.

Trump, after hours of backlash, said Friday night that he was unaware of the origins of the phrase. "But I've heard it for a long time, as most people have. And frankly, it means that when there is looting, people are shot and killed," he said.

Trump also revealed that he had been in contact with Floyd's family while continuing to denounce the circumstances of the man's murder, which he called "a terrible insult to the police and cops."

"I just expressed my pain," Trump told reporters. "He was in tremendous pain, obviously, and couldn't breathe. And it was very obvious to anyone who saw him."

Still, Trump called on protesters to keep their protests peaceful.

"George's family has a right to justice, and the people of Minnesota have a right to live safely," he said. "Law and order will prevail."

Criticism of Trump's tweet had been swift, with his alleged Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden saying that "there was no time for incendiary tweets, there was no time to incite violence."

"It is not helpful," said Minnesota Democratic Governor Tim Walz. "Anything we do to add fuel to that fire is really very difficult."

Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver, a Democrat, said that as the country passed the grim milestone of more than 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, Trump had missed an opportunity to help the public deal with "two viruses: one is the coronavirus and the other is the racial animus virus. "

Trump has been accused of stoking racial tensions and exploiting divisions for personal gain long before he ran for president, starting with the full-page ads he published in 1989 calling for the death penalty for Central Park Five, five young men of color who were wrongfully convicted of assaulting a white runner.

Trump, who is rarely silent, has been silent in the face of a long list of high-profile killings by black male police, including Eric Garner, who was strangled and whose last words died: "I can't breathe." . "It became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement. (Trump has repeatedly invoked those words to mock his political rivals, even putting his hands around his neck for dramatic effect.)

He spent years criticizing NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other players for kneeling down during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality. And in one speech, he appeared to advocate for harsher treatment of people in custody, disparagingly speaking of the police practice of protecting the heads of handcuffed suspects while placing them on patrol.

At the same time, Trump and his campaign have tried to dabble with black Americans, particularly after Biden suggested last week that black voters who support Trump "are not black." A Democratic base base, black Americans are unlikely to adopt Trump en masse, but his campaign believes that even a marginal change could make a difference and send a message to uncomfortable white voters about the president's accused rhetoric.

Meanwhile, the unrest complicates Trump's campaign plans for Minnesota, one of the key states he hopes to win in November.

Twitter's decision to mark Trump's tweet, the second time he has acted this week, came a day after he signed an executive order challenging the social media giant's protections against lawsuits as it accuses him of stifle conservative voices. The warning tag prevented the tweet from being shared or liked, although users could still see it. The White House, trying to avoid the blockade, republished the message on its own official Twitter account on Friday morning. Twitter quickly marked that tweet as well, accusing the White House of promoting violence.

Supporters of the president opposed the measure.

Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale accused the media, Biden and other Democrats of "purposely misrepresenting what the President had said, and showing once again that they are unable to resist his grassroots drive to divide the for the sole purpose of political gain, ratings, and earnings from cable news. "