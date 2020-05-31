Trump statements on Floyd's protests – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (CNN) – Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) said Sunday that she "ignores,quot; controversial comments by President Donald Trump about national protests sparked by the recent murder of a unarmed black man in Minnesota.

In an interview with ABC, the California Democrat also praised former President Barack Obama's recent statement on the unrest and said he believes Trump should unify, not divide, the country.

"I'm not paying too much attention to what the president is saying," Pelosi replied when asked about Trump's recent tweet that included a phrase with racist origins. "I don't know what President Trump is saying."

“The President of the United States must bring dignity to the office that he serves. It should be a unifying force in our country. We have seen it with Democratic and Republican presidents all along. They have seen their responsibility to be the president of the United States, to unify our country and not feed the flame, "Pelosi said when asked what Trump should do in the wake of the protests, some of which have turned violent.

Pelosi's comments come after the murder last week of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. Protesters who have taken to the streets in recent days to draw attention to the case and police violence across the United States say they want to see the charges of the four police officers involved in Floyd's death. So far, authorities have only charged the officer who was seen on a knee-length video of Floyd in murder and third-degree manslaughter, charges that protesters believe are not harsh enough.

When asked if he believed that the other officers involved in Floyd's death should also be arrested, Pelosi called his murder "the execution of a person on television,quot; and commented, "I have not seen a situation where there is a Crime scene and people's shelter have been immediately detained. "

The Democratic leader also said she was proud of the "quiet work,quot; that the Congressional committee and the House judicial committee have done to respond to Floyd's death.

"This is not the first time. This is part of a pattern and we just have to make sure that as we look for the normal it is a new normal, as President Obama said, where we don't have all this injustice," Pelosi said. . Later, he specifically praised bills sponsored by Democratic House Speaker of the Cucus, Hakeem Jeffries, and Democratic Representative Frederica Wilson, which address police violence and racial inequality.

Last week, as protests centered on Floyd's death grew, Obama said in a statement that the murder "should not be,quot; normal "in 2020 the United States,quot; and called on the American public "to work together to create a,quot; new normal "in which the legacy of intolerance and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts."

© Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten, or redistributed.