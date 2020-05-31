Trump says the United States will declare Antifa a terrorist group

President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Sunday that the United States would designate a group of far-left anti-fascist activists as a terrorist organization, a statement that lacked clear legal authority, as his administration sought to blame the group for the violent protests in the whole country. The nation over the weekend.

"The United States of America will designate ANTIFA as a terrorist organization," wrote Trump.

The president has regularly criticized Antifa, a contraction of the word "antifascist,quot; that has been associated with a diffuse movement of left-wing protesters engaging in more aggressive techniques such as vandalism.

But it was unclear whether Trump's statement had any real meaning beyond his signature attempts to spark a culture war controversy, draw attention to himself, and pander to his conservative base.

First, Antifa is not an organization. It does not have a leader, membership functions, or any defined centralized structure. Rather, it is a loosely defined movement of people who share common protest tactics and goals.

More importantly, even if Antifa were a real organization, the laws that allow the federal government to consider terrorist entities and impose sanctions on them are limited to foreign groups. There is no national law against terrorism, despite periodic proposals to create it.

"The law has no authority to do that, and if the law were passed, it would face serious First Amendment challenges," said Mary B. McCord, former chief of the Justice Department's Homeland Security Division. "But right now, the only terrorist authority is for foreign terrorist organizations."

By effectively dealing with internal terrorism investigations in neo-Nazi organizations like the Base Division and Atomwaffen, for example, the FBI has treated them as criminal companies.

However, in a statement after Trump's tweet, Attorney General William Barr said the FBI would use its alliances with state and local police to identify violent protesters, whom he also called national terrorists.

"The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the riots is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly," Barr said.

But the American Civil Liberties Union condemned Trump's vote in a statement from Hina Shamsi, director of his national security project.

"As this tweet demonstrates, terrorism is an inherently political label, easily abused and misused," Shamsi said. “There is no legal authority to designate a domestic group. Any such designation would raise significant concerns about due process and the First Amendment. "

Trump's tweet appeared to be part of an effort by his administration to blame far-left activists for the violence that plagues the nation after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last week. The previous Sunday, Trump's national security adviser Robert C. O & # 39; Brien blamed such activists during appearances on CNN and ABC News, saying he had seen nothing to corroborate reports from the Department of Homeland Security and The media that so far the right groups have also fueled the violence.

O'Brien said the FBI needed to "work out a plan,quot; to deal with Antifa.

"Right now, I think the president and attorney general, Barr, want to know what the FBI has been doing to monitor, disrupt, shoot down Antifa and prosecute them," said O & # 39; Brien on the ABC show "This week. "" This is not the first time they have been out there. And they are using military-style tactics and traveling across the country to take advantage of these situations and burn our cities. "

The fact that Trump does not have the apparent legal authority to tell his administration to designate a group as a national terror organization did not matter to his supporters, several of whom praised his statement. A Trump adviser said appearing to crack down on the protests was politically important to the president, with only five months until election day.