Trump calls for delay in Group of 7 meeting, seeks expansion

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) – President Donald Trump said Saturday that he will postpone a meeting of the Group of 7 nations he had planned to hold next month at the White House until the fall despite the coronavirus pandemic in course. And he said the group's membership should include Russia, Australia, South Korea and India.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One when he returned to Washington from Florida that he feels the group's current makeup is "very outdated,quot; and does not adequately represent "what is happening in the world."

He said he had not yet set a new date for the meeting, but thought the meeting could take place in September, around the time of the annual United Nations meeting in New York, or perhaps after the US election in November.

The surprise announcement came after German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office said Saturday it would not attend the meeting unless the course of the coronavirus spread had changed by then.

The leaders of the world's major economies will meet in June in the United States at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, but the coronavirus outbreak hampered those plans. Trump announced in March that he would cancel the summit due to the pandemic and that leaders would consult by video conference. But Trump later changed course, saying a week ago that he again planned to organize a meeting in person.

"Now that our country is,quot; in transition back to greatness, "I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at legendary Camp David," Trump tweeted. “The other members are also starting their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign for everyone: normalization!

The members of the G7 are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The group's presidency rotates annually among member countries.