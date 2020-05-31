Toni Braxton offers her gratitude to Michael Jordan for standing up to help make a difference in their children's future

Toni Braxton shared a post on her social media account in which she offered her gratitude to Michael Jordan for standing up to make a difference in their children's future. Check out their post below.

"Thank you so much @michaelbjordan for standing up to help make a difference in my children's future!" #Georgefloyd "Toni captioned her post.

Someone else said, "That's right, friend! Get into Kilmonger mode!" And another follower said to Toni, "Thank you for being a conscious soul queen."

Another follower said, "Michael B, as well as JCole, Porsha, and other celebrities who are unaware of the march," and someone else posted this message: "Thank you @ michaelbjordan …". I love you Toni. "

A commenter posted this message: wish I wish @michaelbjordan talked about black on black crime. that's a topic I never heard a black celebrity talk about, "and someone else said," @tonibraxton, your family is living life. "It's not for travel or anything, it's true, everyone can pay for the safety of their children, etc. "

Another Instagram installer said, "Thank you for doing your great part to uphold what's right and a lot of respect for you,quot; and someone else posted this: "@michaelbjordan and everyone around the world protesting for justice."

The other day, Toni shared an emotional video after the tragic murder of George Floyd.

Her sister Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso also addressed the serious problem these days. Anyway, check out Toni's post on her social media account below.

Toni's fan appreciated the fact that she is using her platform to talk about this important matter.

Many celebrities have been talking about this amid the massive protests taking place across the country following the death of George Floyd.



