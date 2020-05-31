Todd McCarthy at Clint Eastwood turns 90 today – Up News Info

With all the other good fortune that has come to Clint Eastwood (great looks and talent to begin with), what is striking today is his extraordinary longevity. Sunday the 31st of May marks the man's 90th birthday, an exceptional milestone in itself: most of us would be delighted to reach that limit of life, not to mention that we are in such good shape to enjoy it. Congratulations and happy birthday, Clint!

Beyond simply reaching this enviable milestone in life, remaining lucid and able to stand on both feet, there is the rare blessing of being able to do what you love to do and still be good at it. Not many can claim this pleasure or distinction, so it's worth taking a moment to appreciate and evaluate what Clint (as everyone essentially calls him whether they know him or not) has accomplished at this very appreciable time.

It's understandable that Clint has lowered the pedal a bit when it comes to acting: in the past decade, he's starred in only two movies, Problem with the curve and The mule. But his career as a director has not diminished: during his 80 years, he made eight films (the same number as Steven Spielberg, 16 years younger during the same period), one of which, American sniper, was the biggest non-franchise / non-Disney animated release of 2015.

This is where we begin to orbit in a much thinner atmosphere. First, management is often considered a youth game; Hollywood is always on the lookout for dynamic new talents, who commonly announce themselves in their 20s, thrive for the next two to three decades, and then begin to relax and fade, albeit reluctantly, into the setting sun.

While some auteur film critics have worked overtime to defend the continued value of the work of certain revered directors when they entered their starting point, those who uphold the hidden virtues of late Ford, Cukor, Preminger, and others, , the fact is that force vanishes, complacency can be established and one loses contact with the currents of contemporary life.

We have all seen it happen, and more than once: for a while you have it, and then you just don't. In 1980, MGM saw fit to challenge this belief by hiring two of Old Hollywood's most celebrated directors, George Cukor and Billy Wilder, 81 and 74, respectively, both at stages of their careers when they considered themselves lucky to land a job. . Both were put on remakes: Cukor was in charge of Rich and Famous, an update to the 1943 female friendship story Old Acquaintance, while Wilder took the helm of Buddy Buddy, a Hollywood version of the French hit L’emmerdeur.

As a young Variety scribe in love with the work of both men, I took the opportunity to spend time on sets (both were filmed in the old M-G-M lot) and see the old legends in action. Action was the key word when it came to Wilder; he was constantly on his feet, joking around with old cohorts Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthew and seemingly happy to be back in his element (he hadn't made a movie in Hollywood in seven years).

However, action is not a word that would have applied to the whole of Cukor. The man was indisputably old at this point; Most of the time it was observed that he was resting, using his strength until it was time to shoot with his two protagonists, Jacqueline Bisset (who was also co-producing) and Candice Bergen. Almost the only direction I heard him say, and he said before practically every take, was "Speed ​​up, ladies, speed up!" From then on, he would collapse in his chair and wait for the next shot, and sometimes, it must be said, he dozed until it was time to roll again.

The creative and financial failures of the Wilder and Cukor films simply confirmed the conventional wisdom of the day that the remaining Hollywood directors of the golden age were overblown, plain and simple, victims of declining physical energy and intellectual focus. ; This certainly applied to Chaplin, Ford, Wyler, Hitchcock, Hawks, Lang, Minnelli, Preminger, Walsh, Kazan, and Zinnemann, among others, several of whom I met and / or saw working towards the end of their careers.

It is different now, as some directors show great momentum, energy, and creative vitality after retirement and beyond; Persistently creative non-geriatrics include Scorsese, Almodóvar, Schrader, Spielberg, Polanski, Werner Herzog, Ridley Scott, Errol Morris, Spike Lee (OK, only 63 years old), the Coen brothers (127 years of intelligence and intelligent flavors combined ) and the eternal Frederick Wiseman, 90 years old.

Every time I have seen Clint at work, the set has been unusually quiet and without the scandal, discomfort, and neurosis common in many places; everyone is there to get the job done quickly and efficiently and the boss is not going to tolerate anyone who is out of sync with this goal.

Even though Clint grew in confidence, ambition, and achievement over the years, he never slowed down. For comparison, he has directed 38 feature films since his first, Play Misty for Me, in 1971, while Steven Spielberg, beginning with Sugarland Express in 1974, he has been behind the camera in 32 roles, including the next West side story. This is on par with or beyond the productivity of some of the old Hollywood greats.

Among the top American directors still living and working, the only one to outperform Clint in terms of productivity is Woody Allen, who, at 84, has directed (and written) 50 incredible shows in 51 years. Even though you haven't been able to get it last year A rainy day in New York, released in the United States, is now being published in its latest, Rifkin's Women.

A passing thought: I wonder if Clint on the piano and Woody on the clarinet ever met, or got together. They are from totally different worlds, but perhaps in S.F. In the old times …

Given that Clint is entering essentially unexplored territory when it comes to the outer limits of age among Hollywood film directors, it might be worth taking a look at the few who have had the physical and creative means to continue their careers. in what is normally called one's dotage.

The world record holder in this regard is the Portuguese filmmaker Manoel de Oliveira, who died five years ago at the age of 106, a year after completing his latest short film, The Oldest Man in Belem; his last feature film job was Gebo et l’lombreIt ended in 2012, when the director was 103 years old. A devout Catholic and wealthy polo player who grew up in fascist Portugal, he only became an artistic force to be reckoned with in the 1980s and remained continuously active thereafter.

I had the pleasure of meeting De Oliveira at a Cannes party a few years ago. Already 100 years old, completely optimistic and happy to be there, he mentioned that he had just arrived from Rome, where, that morning, he had enjoyed the privilege of a private audience with the Pope. He laughed and laughed when I replied that he was certainly the only man in history who had met with the Pope and had attended the Cannes Film Festival the same day.

Other filmmakers who have strongly demonstrated that there can be a lot of life beyond 65 or 70 years. Jean-Luc Godard, who will turn 90 in December, today makes rare self-reflective works for a very select audience; Alain Resnais had a late flowering with an avalanche of films that culminated in Riley's life, released in 2014, when the filmmaker died 91; Chris Marker passed away at the same age in 2012, after having made Aimer, boire et chanter; Alejandro Jodorowsky did The dance of reality at 85, while Eric Rohmer finished his last movie, Astrea's romance and Celadon in 2010, when he was 89 years old.

It would seem, then, that there is a trend toward more opportunity and tolerance for older people in movies as in politics. It's just that lately this has worked much better in Hollywood than in Washington, D.C.

So once again, Happy 90, Clint!