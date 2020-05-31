Thousands of separate protest marches run the streets of San Francisco – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Thousands of boisterous but mostly peaceful protesters in San Francisco marched along multiple routes on Sunday afternoon to protest the police murder of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.

A few hundred people gathered at City Hall around 3 p.m. and the crowd grew as it dispersed in various marches. One group headed toward the Hall of Justice on Bryant Street, another marched down Market Street to the Embarcadero before joining the crowd from the Hall of Justice when both groups met on Bryant Street on Third Street.

At 5:30 pm. A large contingent was gathering in Union Square where, on Saturday night, luxury retail stores, such as Saks 5th Aveneu and Cartier, suffered heavy loss and damage from looters, some levers crushing windows and running from store in store causing devastating losses.

At a press conference on Sunday morning, Mayor London Breed announced a citywide curfew on Sunday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.