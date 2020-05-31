The voice of "Thomas The Tank Engine" was 76 years old – Up News Info

British actor Michael Angelis, whose soft voice honored more than two decades of the children's series. Thomas the tank engine, has died. He was 76 years old and spent at home with his wife present.

The Liverpool native took over the voice duties of Ringo Starr as narrator of the British version of Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends in 1991. He narrated 13 series from the popular children's television show in Britain between 1991 and 2012. The name of the show was later shortened to Thomas and his friends.

Angelis also narrated two episodes from season 6 and four episodes from season 7 of the American version of the television show. He also did voice work in the movies. Rail hero, Misty Island Rescue and Diesel days.