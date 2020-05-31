The Tulsa race massacre took place almost a century ago, as global protests take place protesting against police violence

TSR Know Ya History: Could this be more than a coincidence? As cities across the United States and the world protest police violence in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, Tulsa, Oklahoma will recognize 99 years since the Black Wall Street racial massacre.

May 31 and June 1 mark the 99th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa massacre, one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history that has been covered up for decades. During that time, a white mob descended on a wealthy black community in Tulsa known as "Black Wall Street," according to Vox.

Around 1,200 houses were burned along with the 35 blocks that housed prominent black businesses and approximately 300 black people were killed.

The massacre was swept under the carpet. The records disappeared and was not discussed for decades and was even called a "riot,quot; of the Tulsa race to imply that both parties were to blame. In the 1990s, Oklahoma formed a commission to try to find out what happened in the massacre.

A report on their findings was released and this is what the foreword says, written by then-state representative Don Ross:

"A mob destroyed 35 square blocks of the African American Community during the afternoon of May 31, until the afternoon of June 1, 1921. It was a tragic and infamous moment in Oklahoma and in the history of the nation. The worst civil unrest since the Civil War. As a result of death and destruction, the people of our state suffered a fatigue of faith, some still seek a statute of limitation of morality, trying to forget the longevity of the residue of injustice that, at best, can leave little room for healing of the heart. Perhaps this report, and the successive humanitarian recovery events of the governments and the good people of the state, will take us out of the blame and confirm the commandment of a good and just God, leaving the deadly events of 1921 buried in the call for redemption, historical correction and repair ".

The location of the bodies of the lost lives remains unknown to this day.

Today's protests are highly indicative that we are still fighting the same fight and history is repeating itself in some way.

We pray for the safety of those who are risking their lives to demand justice for George Floyd and others who have been wrongfully murdered by the police.

