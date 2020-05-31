The truck cuts through the crowd on I-35W in Minneapolis, apparently without colliding with either. Driver crowded, arrested, taken to hospital. – Up News Info

A tanker truck passed, or nearly passed, a crowd of protesters marching on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis on Sunday, but apparently did not hit any of them, according to authorities.

"It does not appear that any protester has been hit by the truck," the Department of Public Security reported. said. The driver was arrested and taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Very disturbing actions by a trucker on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful protesters. The trucker was injured and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is under arrest. No protesters appear to have been hit by the truck. #MACCMN – MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) May 31, 2020

Aerial video from television and state traffic cameras showed a series of disturbing and chaotic events before 6 p.m. after a large crowd of protesters made their way to the interstate, which officially closed at 5 p.m. It is unclear how or why the truck hit the road or what the driver intended.

The 18-wheeled tanker truck drove to and toward the edge of the crowd at what appeared to be rapid speed before stopping. The crowd seemed to disperse largely before the truck. The truck did not appear to veer or veer into the crowd when it stopped.

The taxi was soon crowded. The video shows that the truck begins to move forward again with people on its hood and clinging to both sides of the cab. One of them seemed to break the driver's front window, and the truck stopped rolling. That person can be seen violating the cabin through the driver's front window.

Immediately afterward, crowds fled the stretch of the interstate, which rises as it approaches a stretch on the Mississippi River. Some people could be seen jumping on safety rails.

Police soon invaded the area. Around 6:20 p.m., a convoy of National Guard trucks, including some with a medical badge, arrived on the scene.

Before the incident, a large crowd of perhaps thousands of people marched and sat on the bridge in what appeared to be a largely peaceful protest. They got there as one of several gangs of crowds that had recently left a peaceful protest at U.S. Bank Stadium.

NOTE: This is a developing story. There are possible details of this incident being reported on social media that cannot be verified at this time.

