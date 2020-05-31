Former NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart shared a column on CNN titled: "Now is the time to sign Colin Kaepernick."

Lockhart was the league's primary spokesperson during the Colin Kaepernick protest, which started in 2016 and heated up in 2017 (Lockhart would leave the NFL in 2018). In his column, he shared what many already knew, which is that Kaepernick was not signed because he was seen as "controversial,quot;.

From Lockhart:

No team wanted to sign a player, even one as talented as Kaepernick, who was seen as controversial and therefore bad for business. … What did not happen in this time of progress was a new team for Colin Kaepernick. He worked with several, but nobody wanted to sign someone with his obvious talents, even if the consensus was that it would be a high-quality endorsement. And soccer connoisseurs were clear that he had more talent than many of the substitutes in the league. Kaepernick was not blocked because the league wanted to punish him for triggering the protests. In fact, just the opposite is true. The commissioner and several other league executives spent a lot of effort pushing and pressuring the owners to sign it.

Although Lockhart claimed that Kaepernick "worked with multiple,quot; teams, there has been nothing to back him up. In fact, the opposite happened.

In October 2019, Kaepernick's agent, Jeff Nalley, released a "fact sheet,quot; to dispel some of the narrations surrounding Kaepernick. One of the questions on his fact sheet was: "Did Colin ever coach with an NFL team?" The answer: "No, no team has brought Colin to exercise." The Seahawks briefly took Kaepernick for a visit, but did not resolve it.

Overall, however, Lockhart's main point seemed sincere and obvious. NFL owners were afraid to sign Kaepernick.

From Lockhart:

But for many owners it was always the same again. They thought signing Kaepernick was bad for business. A team executive who considered signing Kaepernick told me that the team planned to lose 20% of season ticket holders if they did. That was a business risk that no team was willing to take, whether the owner was a Trump supporter or a discouraged liberal (yes, those do exist). As a bad image problem that he presented to the league and the game, no owner was willing to put the business at risk for this problem.

It would be interesting to learn more about that projection. Because while the firm would obviously bother some, there are probably others who would have ended up supporting the team. why of the firm. Shortly after Kaepernick's protest, his T-shirt sales became the best seller.

And while all of Lockhart's comments are primarily information we already knew, it's interesting to see someone from the NFL offices admit it. However, it would have been nice if these comments were made three years earlier.