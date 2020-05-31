The Santa Monica curfew takes effect again at 4 PM, 10 AM and PCH closed – Up News Info

The city of Santa Monica will close for a second curfew night beginning at 4 p.m. Today until 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

The city's official Twitter report made the announcement. All interstate 10 ramps into the city will be closed, as will the Pacific Coast Highway exit ramps. The tweet also warned: "Stay away from downtown Santa Monica" and referred readers to the city's official website.

The beach community movement comes as Los Angeles continues its curfew beginning at 8 PM tonight. West Hollywood is also under curfew.

Previously, Santa Monica officials said there was silence in their community on Saturday night when protests rocked communities eastward.

"Our community remained largely peaceful and safe throughout the night," a city statement said early Sunday. “With the curfew beginning last night, our Santa Monica Police Department was present in all areas of our city. The Department immediately responded to a commercial robbery and a broken window in a business. No arrests were made for violations of the curfew order. ”