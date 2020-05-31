The music industry joins Blackout Tuesday in solidarity with Black Community

Twitter / Tinashe

The heads of record labels and radio stations have decided to join the grassroots campaign and remain silent for a day to protest against racially fueled police brutality.

Music industry officials have vowed to join the grassroots campaign for Blackout Tuesday June 2, 2020 in honor of George Floyd.

Following the killing of the Minnesota African-American man by white police officers and subsequent protests across the country, members of the music industry have vowed to join the initiative.

Considered "a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community," the campaign, promoted with the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused, has garnered the support of people like Dirty Hit Records & # 39; Jamie Oborne, former music director of Hot 97 Karlie Hustleand Beats 1 host Ebro Darden.

"Due to recent events, join us as we take urgent steps to bring about responsibility and change," states a publication about the movement. "As guardians of culture, it is our responsibility not only to unite to celebrate victories, but also to support each other during a defeat."

In supporting Black Out Tuesday, Darden wrote on social media: "All my shows are canceled. I will stream conversations with community activists, politicians, and revolutionary music."

Record label bosses have also spoken out against Floyd's murder in recent days, with Columbia Records, Universal Music Group, Warner Music, Sony Music and more on social media to condemn police brutality.