"The most complex public security operation in our state's history,quot;: Walz deployed 5,025 national guards on Saturday night – Up News Info

The curfew took effect in the metropolitan area at 8 p.m., and after four nights of unrest in the Twin Cities, the fifth night saw an unprecedented number of the Minnesota National Guard sweeping the streets.

As of Sunday morning, more than 5,025 soldiers had been activated, with more plans to continue activation in the coming days.

According to a Minnesota National Guard press release, "it was with force and full integration with civilian authorities that the tone changed on Saturday night around the Twin Cities."

However, throughout the night, communities also gathered to protect local businesses from the fires and looting of the previous days.

"I want to thank everyone who participated in our ability to restore confidence on our streets," Governor Walz said at a press conference on Sunday morning. He said he appreciated the actions of the community, those who stayed home, the National Guard and first responders.

Throughout the night, there were no looting, riots, and a limited number of fires.

On Saturday night, the Minnesota public safety group and the Minnesota National Guard teamed up to take a different approach to keeping the peace, according to Walz. He called it the "most complex public security operation in our state's history."

The group created teams across the Twin Cities area, developing 10 rapid attack teams and 10 mobile force units with 100 people each, with the goal of eliminating the people who were breaking the curfew.

Walz, after days of violence and civil unrest: "The most complex public security operation in our state's history."

At 2:30 a.m., 25 arrests were made in Hennepin County and around 30 in Ramsey County, according to Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington. Since then more arrests have been made, with numbers to be released soon.

A large number of the arrests made overnight were for gun violations. Harrington said some were arrested in stolen vehicles without license plates; When the officers opened the doors, they found rocks and weapons.

About 20% of the people arrested originated from out of state, including Kansas City, Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan.

An increased police presence has also been criticized, as a police video appeared on Saturday shooting markers at a woman standing on her porch. "These are not particularly nice actions we take," said Minnesota State Patrol Chief Matthew Langer. He said officials constantly seek to improve training and practices.

Walz took full responsibility for the officers' actions on Saturday night, saying that "those officers were there under my direction, which makes me responsible for making sure those things are investigated."

He also said he understood criticism of the extensive military presence, especially when the protests were prompted by the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

He asks why he waited so long to start Operation LE to calm the civil unrest. Walz: "In hindsight, if we had launched the force last Friday we would have been better. But that would not be the case. That was not the case."

Walz said he took responsibility for the arrest of journalists, including veteran Up News Info photojournalist Tom Aviles, calling it "unacceptable." Avilés has been released since then.

It's not a perspective you see every day: even after being illegally arrested for @MnDPS_MSP, @wcco Photojournalist Tom Aviles pulls out his cell phone, while handcuffed, and continues to shoot from the back of the truck.

Looking toward Sunday night, Walz has extended the curfew and closure of major highways. The curfew will begin at 8 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m.