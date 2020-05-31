The most amazing celebrity transformations of the week

Hair today, tomorrow is gone.

Another week of social distancing at home means another week of celebrities making major hair changes, even giving their partner a matching haircut. Well that's if you are Miley Cyrus!

In addition to Cody Simpson& # 39; new & # 39; do, Khloe Kardashian It made headlines when she showed off her great hair transformation, debuting darker strands, and a reality star revealed her natural look without her signature extensions.

Also, a wellness expert is opening up about her 50-pound weight loss journey after giving birth, and Chrissy Teigen He made an important revelation on Instagram about a surgery he is about to undergo.

AND Jason Derulo Once again he's proving himself to be one of the best Hollywood fans on TikTok, taking another of the viral challenges of the social media platform to the next level, becoming a Marvel superhero. (Seriously, we wonder if he went to a certain Avenger house to hook the suit, that's how good his transformation was.)