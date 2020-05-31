Hair today, tomorrow is gone.
Another week of social distancing at home means another week of celebrities making major hair changes, even giving their partner a matching haircut. Well that's if you are Miley Cyrus!
In addition to Cody Simpson& # 39; new & # 39; do, Khloe Kardashian It made headlines when she showed off her great hair transformation, debuting darker strands, and a reality star revealed her natural look without her signature extensions.
Also, a wellness expert is opening up about her 50-pound weight loss journey after giving birth, and Chrissy Teigen He made an important revelation on Instagram about a surgery he is about to undergo.
AND Jason Derulo Once again he's proving himself to be one of the best Hollywood fans on TikTok, taking another of the viral challenges of the social media platform to the next level, becoming a Marvel superhero. (Seriously, we wonder if he went to a certain Avenger house to hook the suit, that's how good his transformation was.)
Check out the most amazing celebrity transformations of the week …
Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue
Daphne Oz
The health and wellness expert revealed that she has lost 50 pounds nine months after welcoming her daughter. Giovanna "Gigi,quot; Ines in an Instagram post showing her postpartum transformation.
"I still have a way to go, but my goal is to feel strong in my skin, energetic for my children and loving the way my clothes fit has been my guide," wrote Oz, who is a WW ambassador, "I I've had these goals in the back of my mind during the turmoil and stress of the past few months, because historically for me it would have been such an easy way to revert to old emotional eating habits. "
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson
The couple that joins the mohawks stays together!
The "Mother & # 39; s Daughter,quot; singer gave her Australian boyfriend a matching hairstyle, posting a photo of the couple on Instagram with the caption "Matching mohawks."
Last week Miley shared a photo of her latest hairstyle, a pixie that her mother Tish Cyrus gave him some virtual help from the famous hair guru Sally Hershberger.
TikTok / Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo
Another day, another viral TikTok of the singer, who transformed into Spider-Man in his last video on the platform.
As part of the "Wipe It Down,quot; challenge, Derulo became the famous spider web superhero, showing off his dance moves while donning the famous red and blue costume.
MediaPunch / Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen
On Instagram, the television personality and the cookbook author revealed that she had undergone a coronavirus screening test prior to surgery, documenting the process and then revealing what surgery she was undergoing.
"So I posted a test for covid on Twitter as I will be undergoing surgery soon," he wrote. "A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosy!), So I'll say it here: They're pulling my boobs out! They've been great to me for many years, but I got over it."
In March, Teigen jokingly celebrated the tenth anniversary of her breast implants in an Instagram post, right after talking about regretting her decision to get them when she was 20 in an interview with Glamor United Kingdom and expressed his desire to remove them. "If I could do one thing, it would be to have an elevator," he said.
Khloe Kardashian
Bronde is the new blonde.
the keeping up with the Kardashians Star showed off the latest hair transformation and was a major change from her usual platinum braids.
"location: under the bitch skin," the Good American designer shamelessly captioned a series of selfies on Instagram showing her brown café & # 39; lit with blonde highlights.
Khloe's darker braids were a hit with fans and friends, with a comment saying, "Bronde is finally back … we miss you baby." The reality star replied, "Amen."
Instagram / Brielle Biermann
Brielle Biermann
Kim Zolciak's daughter showed off her natural hair and skin on Instagram, posting extensions and selfies without makeup.
"There are no hair extensions, no makeup, just relax," captioned the photo.
Hours later, the 23-year-old star turned to her Instagram Stories to defend the allegations that she was lying about strange makeup in the photo, writing in a series of posts, "" Hahaha, what the heck. Why would you lie about not wearing makeup …? … I am allergic to eyelash extensions, so I don't have them. I literally came from the pool to the spa … if you don't see me with a face full of makeup, I'm not wearing any. I literally put on a mascara LIL swish every day and call it a day. Grateful for good skin so they continue to think it's the foundation. "
But a few days after showing off her most natural hair, Biermann revealed that the extensions had been replaced.