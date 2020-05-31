The killer Mike and T.I. Plead with Atlanta protesters not to destroy their own city

Instagram

The two rappers join the Mayor of Atlanta at a press conference to end violent protests amid widespread protests against racism and police brutality.

Rapper and activist Killer mike he has pleaded with his fellow Atlanta, Georgia, native to stop destroying his city as part of protests against police brutality.

the Run the jewels star joined his fellow rap star YOU. at the Atlanta Mayor's Press Conference on Friday, May 29, 2020 and delivered an emotional speech, encouraging protesters to demonstrate peacefully.

The son of a police officer, Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, told the media that he "has a lot of love and respect" for the cops, but struggled with the images of a white Minneapolis officer kneeling on the neck of An unarmed African-American man during a counterfeit money arrest on Monday, May 25, 2020.

In the clip, the man, George Floyd, he told police that he was struggling to breathe. He lost consciousness at the scene and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The images sparked a wave of violent protests across the United States and the arrest of Derek Chauvin, the police officer whose actions led to Floyd's death. He has been charged with murder in the third degree and involuntary manslaughter in the second degree. He and the other three officers involved in the arrest have been forcibly fired.

"I saw a white officer murder a black man, and I know that it tore your heart out," said killer Mike. "I'm crazy as hell. I woke up wanting to see the world burn yesterday, because I'm tired of watching black men die. He casually put his knee on a human's neck for nine minutes while dying like a zebra in the squeeze of a lion's jaw. "

"So that's why the kids are burning it on the ground," he added. "They don't know what else to do. And it's our responsibility to improve this right now … We don't want targets to be burned, we want to burn down the system that is preparing for systemic racism." down."

But the outspoken rapper asked protesters in his native Atlanta to stop destroying his own city: "I am obliged to be here to simply say that it is your duty not to burn your own house out of anger with an enemy. It is your duty to fortify your own home, so you can be a home of refuge in times of organization. And now is the time to plan, plan, strategize, organize and mobilize. "

"It is time to hit the prosecutors who don't like you in the voting booth. It is time to hold mayors, chiefs and deputy chiefs accountable. Atlanta is not perfect, but we are much better than ever, and we are much better than the cities" .

Killer Mike's comments came shortly after a confrontation between police and activists outside the CNN Center in Atlanta. During a new live broadcast of protests across the United States, an airborne reporter was visibly shaken when a firecracker was thrown into the building.

"I love CNN … but I have to say to CNN right now, 'Karma is a mother. Stop feeding fear and anger every day. Stop making people feel so fearful and give them hope & # 39; "added the rap star. "I'm glad that (the protesters) just took a sign and defaced a building, and they're not killing human beings like that cop did. I'm glad they just destroyed a few bricks and mortar and didn't rip a parent of a son, no They took a son from a mother, like the police did. "

Eminem He caught the plea from Killer Mike's press conference and was clearly a fan, tweeting on Saturday night, "I'm with @killermike in this case. Unbelievably well done."

The United States has been caught up in national violence for days. There were clashes between police, activists and looters in more than 40 cities and on Saturday night, May 30, 2020, Mayor of Nashville, Tennessee John Cooper declared a state of civil emergency and a curfew after the attacks on the City Council. Curfews were also ordered in Miami, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Chicago, among other major cities, as the protests sparked violence and looting.