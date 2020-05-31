Photo: Getty

Donald Trump on Sunday Announced via Twitter that the United States government would soon be classifying "ANTIFA" as a terrorist group, despite the fact that antifa (no caps lock) does not exist, at least not in the way the President always talks about it.

By Goes down, antifa, short for antifascist, Is none an organizationor a website of shadowy instigators but "a political stance against far-right violence, white supremacy, and fascism. "If you hate far-right violence, white supremacy, and fascism, then guess what, honey? You are antifa! And if you oppose antifa, like, to the point of saying vocation anti-fascists a lot of terrorists, that must mean you are a fascist. And if you're a fascist, um … Gor fuck you? It really is that simple.

Trump Proclamation about labeling "ANTIFA" as a terrorist organization, something it doesn't even have the legal authority to do, Politician notes, were "ANTIFA,"All in capital letters, even an organization in the first place, not the first time invoking some understanding of phone games from antifa for yours political gain last year the president tweeted he was seriously considering naming "ANTIFA" (again, the false everythingcapital group that's not fucked up exists) "a terror organization", and in an effort to secure Republican victories in the 2018 midterm elections, he warned that the "violent people" of "ANTIFA" "would nullify everything … quickly and violently" if the Democrats won The congress. There was also a time in 2017 when he tried to pin the violence of white supremacy at a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville on something he called "the alternative left," which, like the made-up "ANTIFA", all in capital letters, does not exist either.

So why does he keep doing it? Is Trump is really so fucking stupid or knowingly pretending to curbn an organization that doesn't exist to seem tough in front of his monstrously stupid fans? Honestly it doesn't matter (and it's also probably a bit of both). Trump has been a fascist the entire time he has been in office, from Muslim ban in the first week his comments on friday encouraging people to kill protesters protesting violence against blacks and the horrors of the police state. His words may not make sense, they never have, but his actions have always been clear as day.