The fame of Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid dies

Music composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid duo died in Mumbai in the early hours of June 1, 2020. He suffered from kidney and heart problems for quite a long time and was rushed to a hospital where he was reportedly on the respirator. .

Wajid had kept a low profile due to his poor health for some time. The Sajid-Wajid duo recently composed the closing songs for Salman Khan Bhai Bhai and Pyaar Karona. They were considered Salman's favorite songwriters, who gave them a break at Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998, where they composed the song Teri jawani.