The fame of Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid dies

Music composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid duo died in Mumbai in the early hours of June 1, 2020. He suffered from kidney and heart problems for quite a long time and was rushed to a hospital where he was reportedly on the respirator. .
Wajid had kept a low profile due to his poor health for some time. The Sajid-Wajid duo recently composed the closing songs for Salman Khan Bhai Bhai and Pyaar Karona. They were considered Salman's favorite songwriters, who gave them a break at Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998, where they composed the song Teri jawani.
Wajid was also a singer in his own right and has sung many hits including Soni de nakhre (Partner 2008), Love me (Wanted 2009), Mukhtasar (Teri Meri Kahaani 2012), Fevicol se (Dabangg 2) and many more.