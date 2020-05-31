The costume designer of & # 39; The Avengers & # 39; Create a space suit for the Falcon 9 astronauts by Elon Musk

Instagram

The best Hollywood designer who worked on superhero movies like & # 39; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice & # 39; and & # 39; The Avengers & # 39; They have created the suits for American astronauts.

The elegant space suits worn by astronauts who make history aboard the tech guru Elon muskThe SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that took off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Saturday, May 30, 2020 was designed by a Hollywood costume designer.

Jose fernandez, who worked on "Batman v Superman" and "The Avengers"created the prototype for the protective suits Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken en route to the International Space Station.

The launch of the first manned rocket in the US USA Space for nearly a decade was canceled on Wednesday due to weather conditions, but the out-of-this-world adventure of astronauts finally started on Saturday afternoon, with the US leader. USA Donald trump and vice president Mike Pence in Florida for launch.

Hurley and Behnken & # 39; s Crew Dragon's capsule will connect to the International Space Station on Sunday.

Celebrities like Ellie Goulding, Jamie Lee Curtisand Elizabeth Banks He watched the takeoff in amazement and turned to social media to greet Musk and his space heroes.

"I saw it. Speechless. Amazing," singer Ellie tweeted as an actress and "Charlie's Angels"Director Banks confessed that he cried, adding:" Space travel really inspires me. #nasa #SpaceX congratulations on today's launch and the safe journey – wow ".

"True Lies"Estrella Curtis added," watching the launch. The previous moments with their families. Air hugs. Thumb up. Courage. Bold ideas. Innovation The thousands of people who come together. "

There were also tributes from Karen Gillan, Shannen Dohertyand "Star Trek"icon George Takei, who posted: "Congratulations @SpaceX on a historic achievement! Humanity needs hope, and you have provided a much-needed explosion."