The artist behind the doors in Central Park, the Reichstag wrapped, the floating dock facilities was 84 – Up News Info

Artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, known as Christo, died of natural causes on May 31, 2020, at his home in New York City. He was 84 years old. Christo's death was announced by his Facebook office.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude pose in front of a model of their artwork "Wrapped Reichstag"

Photo by Raquel Manzanares / EPA / Shutterstock



Together with his late wife and lifelong collaborator Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon, who died in 2009, Bulgarian-born Christo created works of art that transcend the limits of painting, sculpture and architecture to create works outdoor and large indoor temporary facilities.

Some of his best-known works include Wrapped Coast, Little Bay in Sydney, Australia (1968–69), Valley Curtain in Colorado (1970–72), Running Fence in California (1972–76), Miami Surrounded Islands (1980–83) ), The Pont Neuf Wrapped in Paris (1975–85), The Umbrellas in Japan and California (1984–91), Wrapped Reichstag in Berlin (1972–95), The Gates in New York & # 39; s Central Park (1979– 2005), The Floating Piers on Lake Iseo in Italy (2014-16) and The London Mastaba on Lake Serpentine in London (2016-18).

Related story Documentary by Christo & # 39; Walking on Water & # 39; acquired by Kino Lorber

People walking in the installation "The Floating Piers" by artist Christo on Lake Iseo, Lombardy, Italy

Photo by Elio Villa / Agf / Shutterstock



"Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming what seemed impossible, but realizing it," Christo's office said in a statement. "The works of art by Christo and Jeanne-Claude brought people together in shared experiences around the world, and their work continues in our hearts and memories."

At the time of his death, Christo was actively working on his next project, the Paris Arc de Triomphe wrap. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the project, originally scheduled for fall 2020, had recently been postponed for a year.

Christo and JC



Christo and Jeanne-Claude have always made it clear that their artwork in progress will continue after his death. According to Christo's wishes, "L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" in Paris, France, is still on its way from September 18 to October 3, 2021, "his office said Sunday.

Christo was born on June 13, 1935 in Gabrovo, Bulgaria. He left Bulgaria in 1957, first to Prague, Czechoslovakia, and then escaped to Vienna, Austria, then moved to Geneva, Switzerland. In 1958 Christo went to Paris, where he met Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon.

"The Gates" by Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Central Park, New York

Photo from Shutterstock.



"I am a totally irrational, irresponsible, completely free artist," Christo said in a recent CNN interview, in which he spoke of living under lockdown in the SoHo building that he and his late wife had had since 1956, which also housed his studio.

"I'm scared, I don't like going to the hospital, I don't like going anywhere, because this invisible enemy can come at any time. I'm a prisoner of Howard Street, in other words," said Christo, adding that he enjoyed spending time in the roof of the building, looking at New York City, the city he loved.

Christo and Michael Bloomberg; Christo presents the Mastaba structure in London, UK

Photo by Andy Rain / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock



“The city is something incredible. The air is very clean, blue skies, I think it's actually very surreal, "he said. (Watch the segment, which features the most famous works by Christo and Jeanne-Claude, below).

A major exhibition on the duo's work and time in Paris will be exhibited at the Georges Pompidou Center from July 1 to October 19, 2020.

"In a 1958 letter, Christo wrote:" Beauty, science and art will always succeed. "Today we keep those words close," his office said.