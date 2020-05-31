The active duty patrol squadrons of the US Navy. USA They complete the transition to Poseidon P-8A – Upnews Info

The US Navy USA It has announced that its active duty patrol squadrons have successfully completed the transition from the P-3C Orion to the new P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

According to a recent service press release, Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 Fighting Marlins has moved from the Lockheed P-3C Orion to the Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

VP-40 began the transition from the P-8A platform in November 2019 after its return to Whidbey Island Naval Air Station (NAS) after completing the Navy's last active duty deployment of P-3C. In this historic deployment, the Fighting Marlins made significant contributions to international maritime security while conducting sustained operations from three continents, marking the conclusion of VP-40's forward-deployed P-3C operations that began in 1968.

The squadron completed the last of its nine P-3C aircraft transfers with the delivery of aircraft 162776 to the Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida, and then began P-8A transition training under the instruction of VP-30, the Patrol. Navy and NAS Jacksonville-based reconnaissance fleet replacement squadron. VP-30 has been making squad transitions to P-8A since 2012 using a military and civilian maintenance team and aircrew professionals.

With the transition complete, VP-40 is now preparing to execute operations deployed worldwide and in all Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance mission areas, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and search and rescue .

As The Drive previously reported, the Navy introduced the P-3A, originally known as the P3V-1, in 1962. The P-3C model entered service in 1969 and subsequently went through a series of major upgrade programs. VP-40 began flying the Orion in 1967, transitioning from the SP-5B Marlin flying ship.