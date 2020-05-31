The 49ers respond to the death of George Floyd with a $ 1M donation to & # 39; change & # 39; the organizations

The 49ers are donating $ 1 million to organizations "that are creating change,quot; in the United States, the CEO of the Jed York team said Saturday night.

The team is making the gesture amid protests against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday. Floyd, a black man, died after former white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck during an arrest of more than eight minutes. The death sparked days of demonstrations, riots, and looting across the country.

"People across our country are suffering. Emotions are raw, and with good reason," York said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Atrocious acts have been committed in the past few weeks. Before we can make a shocking change, we must first have the courage and compassion as human beings to unite and recognize the problem: Black men, women, children, and other oppressed minorities continue to be systematically discriminated, "added York.