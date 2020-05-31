Tekashi 6ix9ine's song GOOBA ’affected by Kenyan producer Magix Enga's copyright claim

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been present in the hip-hop community for the past few weeks. After his release to home confinement, the rapper has been making waves in the press and on social media as well, much to the chagrin of some of his contemporaries.

It seems that the performer has encountered a new problem: a producer from Kenya says that Tekashi stole one of his rhythms from him. In case you missed it, 6ix9ine released a new song, "GOOBA,quot;, in which she acknowledged some of Snitch's claims and also mocked all the people who are angry about her return to the rap game.

Despite being hated by many prominent members of the hip-hop community, the music video has garnered millions of views since then, though it has now reportedly been removed from YouTube, a Hot New Hip Hop report revealed today. .

According to XXL, the song's music video was removed from YouTube video content due to a copyright claim filed by Kenyan producer Magix Enga. The copyright infringement claim states that the YouTube video is no longer viewable due to the violation disclosed by the aforementioned music producer.

6ix9ine's "GOOBA," music video was removed after a copyright claim by Kenyan producer Magix Enga

On her Instagram, Magix Enga put 6ix9ine on the song bang, claiming she used a sample of one of her rhythms. The producer says that the song he used, in particular, was "Delete,quot;. Currently, only the lyric video for "GOOBA,quot; is still on YouTube, but the main video has been removed.

The news is likely to be a major disappointment for Tekashi 6ix9ine, who has been trying to reach the coveted No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the past few weeks.

Tekashi 6ix9ine turned to his social networks to say that "everyone was watching,quot; Billboard. Tekashi hinted that the organization inflates its numbers at the behest of other record labels and performing artists.

Either way, "GOOBA,quot; managed to rack up more than 150 billion views since its launch several weeks ago.



