Target Temporarily Closes Select Store Locations Amid George Floyd Protest

Amid the George Floyd protests, Target has decided to temporarily close 175 reported locations across the country, including Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis.

According to a statement, "We are heartbroken over the death of George Floyd and the pain he is causing to communities across the country." At this time, we have made the decision to close several of our stores. We anticipate that most stores will be temporarily closed, ”reads a written statement announcing the closings. "Our focus will continue to be the safety of our team members and helping our community heal." Employees are also reported to receive up to 14 pay days and are allowed to work at other stores. This comes after Target stores were looted, in response to George Floyd's tragic death.

As previously reported, Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with the death of George Floyd. This comes after the nights of protests in Minneapolis. While some were peaceful, others included the looting and burning of 3 police precincts. At the moment, it is not clear if the other officers will be charged in the death of George Floyd, but they have been fired.

As you know, George Floyd died, during an arrest, on Monday. A 17-year-old boy filmed the incident and posted the video, in which it went viral.

