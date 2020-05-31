Target, CVS temporarily closes stores due to protest dangers

Target and CVS are temporarily closing certain locations after some were damaged during protests over the weekend over the death of George Floyd.

Target said it would close 105 stores in 10 states, including 46 stores in California and 33 in Minnesota, where the company is based and where protests over Floyd's death began. Target is also closing some stores in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New York, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, and Texas.

CVS did not say how many stores it had closed, but said the closed locations are in more than 20 states and the District of Columbia. A company spokeswoman said pharmacies in closed stores will redirect customers to a nearby CVS so they can fill prescriptions.

"The safety of employees and customers is our top priority, which is why we are continually monitoring protests as they occur in the communities we serve and will close stores, if necessary, to help ensure employee safety. and customers, "CVS said in a statement.

Floyd, who was black and handcuffed, died while being arrested by Minneapolis police on suspicion of passing a forged bill on May 25. Cell phone video showed a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd begged for air and finally stopped moving. Chauvin now faces murder and manslaughter charges. The other three officers who participated in the arrest were dismissed but have not been charged.

"We are heartbroken over the death of George Floyd and the pain he is causing to communities across the country," Target said in a statement. "Our focus will continue to be the safety of our team members and helping our community heal."

Target said employees of stores that are closed will receive up to 14-day pay, including bonuses they are earning due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will also be able to work at Target locations that remain open.