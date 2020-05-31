Target, CVS temporarily closes stores due to protest dangers

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
10

Target and CVS are temporarily closing certain locations after some were damaged during protests over the weekend over the death of George Floyd.

Target said it would close 105 stores in 10 states, including 46 stores in California and 33 in Minnesota, where the company is based and where protests over Floyd's death began. Target is also closing some stores in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New York, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, and Texas.

CVS did not say how many stores it had closed, but said the closed locations are in more than 20 states and the District of Columbia. A company spokeswoman said pharmacies in closed stores will redirect customers to a nearby CVS so they can fill prescriptions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here