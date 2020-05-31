Target closes San Francisco Bay Area stores as a precaution – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Target officials announced Saturday night that they would temporarily close their San Francisco Bay Area stores as a precaution during the outbreak of violence over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

On Friday night, a rally raged in downtown Oakland, and a Target store tore apart and shelved its shelves as protesters stormed the building.

"We are heartbroken over the death of George Floyd and the pain he is causing to communities across the country," the company said in a statement. “At this time, we have made the decision to close several of our stores. We anticipate that most stores will be temporarily closed. "

Authorities indicated that the closings could last at least 14 days.

"Additionally, team members affected by store closings will receive payment of up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closings, including payment of the COVID-19 premium," the statement said. "They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations."

More than 100 stores would be closed with the vast majority in Minnesota.

In the Bay Area, Target stores have been a major lifesaver for residents for household items, clothing, and other inedible items, while other stores were closed by Governor Gavin Newsom's COVID-19 shelter in order. Only in the last two weeks have some retailers reopened, but only with sidewalk pickups and home deliveries.

Major retailers like Macys and Kohls still remain closed.

Affected Bay Area stores include Alameda, Bayfair, Central San Francisco, Central Berkeley, San Jose College Park, Colma, East Palo Alto, Fashion Island Foster City, Mountain View, North Hayward, Oakland, Pinole, Emeryville, Redwood City , Richmond, Serramonte, San Francisco Folsom St., San Francisco 13th St., South San Francisco, Tanforan, University Ave. Berkeley and West Lake Daly City.