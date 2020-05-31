Tanker leads the crowd in Minneapolis; no apparent injury

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota officials say no protester appears to have been hit after a semi-trailer addressed a crowd demonstrating on a freeway near downtown Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol says in a tweet that the action seemed deliberate. The patrol says the driver was injured and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Governor Tim Walz says the driver is out of the hospital and in police custody.

A tanker truck passed thousands of peaceful protesters in Minneapolis as the crowd moved out of the way. The driver was arrested and authorities said no one had been beaten, although some protesters told local media that they had seen people with injuries. Https://t.co/FohD5ehXFA pic.twitter.com/E6hssu9yaQ – The New York Times (@nytimes) June 1, 2020

It was unclear how the driver was injured. Television footage showed protesters milling around the truck, and then the police moved quickly.

Other television footage showed that the tanker was moving rapidly toward the bridge and protesters appeared to be separating ahead.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said traffic cameras appear to show the truck was already on the highway before barricades were put up to close it at 5 p.m.

Protesters were protesting against the death of George Floyd.