Tamra's judge criticizes Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd's friendship, says he doesn't want to see her

Former Royal Orange County Housewives Tamra Judge has revealed the reason why she stopped following her friend Shannon Beador on social media. Earlier this year, the judge announced that she would be leaving RHOC after 12 seasons, and she's not thrilled that Beador has a new friendship with her nemesis, Kelly Dodd.

How RHOC Fans know that Judge, Beador, and Vicki Gunvalson were a close-knit trio who referred to themselves as the Three Friends in recent seasons. The group did not get along well with Dodd. But after the judge and Gunvalson abandoned RHOC, Beador switched teams and is now close to Dodd.

During a recent appearance in Us Weekly is getting real with housewives Podcast, Judge explained that she knew Beador would have to get along with Dodd because they are both still part of RHOC. But, she has no interest in witnessing their new friendship.

"I don't want to see it. I knew I would probably have to befriend her in some way or form," Judge said. "I just didn't want to see it. She said to me when they started filming: Yes, the strange thing is that I only have a connection with Kelly. Just because she's been on the show longer with me. "

Not long after the judge announced his departure from RHOCBeador began posting photos with Dodd on social media. This sparked many questions from fans due to Dodd's recent dispute with the Three Girlfriends during Season 14.

The judge says that she and Beador would normally speak every day, several times a day. And, if he didn't call Beador right away, he would ask where he was or why he hadn't called. Then suddenly the judge says that Beador was silent.

Earlier this month, the judge admitted that she and Beador were no longer close friends. The owner of CUT Fitness explained that she was going through the most difficult time of her life (her ex-husband and dad, Simon Barney, is battling cancer), and she is also going through many changes at once.

However, Tamra Judge says after her. RHOC When leaving, Beador did not answer his calls and did not answer his messages. Vena CBD owner says Beador's absence was painful because he only loved his friend.



